Netflix series filmed in Charleston wins People's Choice Award for most binge-worthy show

A Netflix show filmed right here in Charleston has won a People's Choice Award during a year otherwise filled with disappointments and delays in the upended entertainment industry.

"Outer Banks," a treasure-hunt adventure series that features a variety of Lowcountry locations on-screen, got the award for "most binge-worthy show." It was also nominated for TV show of the year, drama show of the year, male TV star (Chase Stokes) and drama TV star (Chase Stokes).

After its release in April, the show hit No. 1 in the United States on Netflix.

Cast members took to social media to express their gratitude at the win and excitement for Season 2, which is currently being filmed in Charleston after some initial setbacks due to the pandemic.

"I honestly still can't believe it," posted Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope Heyward. "Thank you guys so much for loving a little show that no one had ever heard about."

"Thanks for loving our chaos," added Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara Carrera.

"This is for you," posted Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge. "This is your award. Thank you thank you thank you. *four heart emojis*"

Creator and executive director Jonas Pate told The Post and Courier he was thrilled for the local cast and crew to be recognized.

"It's a testament to the talent of the folks here in the Lowcountry, and we are working hard on getting Season 2 in the can so we can bring everyone more adventures of the Pogues," Pate said.

In August, "Outer Banks" had a call out for extras and was offering a free COVID-19 test to those who were selected to be on the show. Since then, the "Outer Banks" cast and crew have been spotted around town at a variety of locations, from The Battery to Shem Creek.

After complaints from residents about disruptive filming in the Old Village neighborhood that included simulated rainstorms in the middle of the night, Pate offered an apology and compensation to those affected.

"We're not trying to be intrusive or 'Hollywood' about it," said Pate. "We're sensitive to the residents of Mount Pleasant, and it feels personal to us."

"Outer Banks" brought $50 million to the local economy last year, and more than $55 million is expected to be spent in the Charleston area again this year during filming, according to Pate.

Other People's Choice Award winners announced Sunday night included "Grey's Anatomy," "Riverdale" and "The Voice." Cole Sprouse from "Riverdale" beat out Chase Stokes for male TV star of 2020, while Mandy Moore from "This is Us" won in the drama TV star category.