Need a little more action in your life? Try our action movie trivia.

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.