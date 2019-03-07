First was the commissioning of USS Charleston on March 2. Next is Charleston Navy Week, Monday through Saturday, March 11-16, which is designed to give Lowcountry residents a chance to learn about the nautical branch of the U.S. military.
Rear Adm. Daniel Fillion, a College of Charleston graduate and native of Goose Creek, and Rear Adm. Stephen Evans, a Citadel graduate and native of Beaufort, are Navy Week hosts. Much is on tap.
USS Hue City will make a visit, and sailors (locally assigned, USS Charleston crew and USS Constitution crew) will join the festivities
Navy Divers, U.S. Fleet Forces Band, Naval History and Heritage Command, Navy Meteorological and Oceanographic Command, members of the U.S. Naval Academy, and the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40 all will be in town.
“We’ll conduct more than 80 events throughout the week,” said Lt. John Stevens, a Charleston native and the NAVCO Navy Week program manager. “Most of our events are targeted educational outreach in Charleston’s public schools, but we’ll have several events open to the public and a few community service initiatives with organizations like the Habitat for Humanity."
Some highlights of the week:
- Navy Week Proclamation at Patriot’s Point, Monday, March 11
- Pregame participation during The Citadel vs. University of South Carolina baseball game, Tuesday, March 12 at Joe Riley Park
- Pregame participation during the Charleston Southern University vs. College of Charleston baseball game, Wednesday, March 13 at CSU
- Participation in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 16
- Public displays and demonstrations at the South Carolina Aquarium and Patriot’s Point, Saturday, March 16
- U.S. Fleet Forces Band concerts at the College of Charleston and Marion Square
Since 2005, Navy Week has served as the Navy’s primary outreach effort into areas of the country that do not have a significant Navy presence, with 228 Navy Weeks held in more than 75 different U.S. markets. The last Charleston Navy Week was in 2010.
“We’re very excited to bring the Navy to Charleston, which was a fleet concentration area until the 1990s, and still maintains strong Navy ties throughout the community,” said Cmdr. Linda Rojas, director of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
For a schedule of public events, visit http://bit.ly/2NMXvji.