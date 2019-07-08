Just repeat to yourself, "It's just a show, I should really just relax."
Award-winning TV comedy "Mystery Science Theater 3000" premiered in the '80s and revolved around a janitor trapped by two mad scientists against his will and forced to watch B movies as a part of an evil plot to take over the world.
The cult classic got a revival via Netflix in 2017 following a Kickstarter campaign and is now going on tour to share the concept live.
Original host Joel Hodgson will be headed out on the road for the "Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," and there is a stop in North Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum Advanced Ticket Office and ticketmaster.com.
The tour will feature never-before-screened film "No Retreat, No Surrender," with laugh-inducing commentary and likely many, many cringes. The plot: A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost, featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.
This comes following the "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018. Host Hodgson will don his red jumpsuit one last time, as this will be his final live tour. He'll be joined on stage by his movie-riffing robot friends Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy.
For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com.