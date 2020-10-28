My Charleston Weekend: Wag-O-Ween, last chance for Boone Hall Fright Nights and more

Halloween is almost here and there's lots going on around Charleston to get you in the holiday spirit, even if things look a little different this year.

As always, you can find a full line-up of local events on our website, www.postandcourier.com/events.

Wag-O-Ween

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Pet Helpers on Folly Road will be hosting Wag-O-Ween for families and their furry friends. The event will include pumpkin carving, a pet costume contest and discounted adoption fees. www.pethelpers.org

Halloween on the water

Family friendly Halloween activities abound aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown this weekend. Visitors who come dressed in costume on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be offered the children's rate of admission. You won't want to miss the "touchless" costume contest or the nighttime ghost tours. www.patriotspoint.org

Frankenstein on the big screen

34 West Theater Company in Charleston will screen the "thrilling 2011 sold-out production" of "Frankenstein," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, "captured live in London's West End." The show will start at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20. A menu of "champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks" will be available to purchase. www.34west.org

Fright Nights

This is also your last weekend to head out to Boone Hall Fright Nights. The set-up includes nighttime haunted house and hayride attraction and has been local draw for more than 15 years. Keep in mind, things look a little different this year, thanks to COVID-19. There are many changes in place to provide safety to actors, staff and attendees. Tickets range in price from $15-$50 and may be purchase in advance online. www.boonehallfrightnights.com

New art exhibit

The City Gallery opens its newest exhibit Thursday, "The Freedom Ship of Robert Smalls." You may recall a children's book by the same name. Written by Louise Meriweather in 1971, the book was republished in 2018 with vivid new illustrations by Jonathan Green. The City Gallery's new exhibit, launched in partnership with the MOJA Arts Festival and the Charleston 350 Commemoration Commission, consists of large format reproductions of those vibrant paintings. The exhibit is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It's free, but you must make an online reservation first. www.citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.org