My Charleston Weekend: Unlimited crabs, live music (including opera), Ghostbusters & more

Every week, it seems like there are more and more ways to keep Charleston residents and our out-of-town guests entertained in safe, socially distanced ways.
Here are our picks for this round of My Charleston Weekend. Remember, if you’re planning on leave the house, pack your mask!
Music at Towne Centre
Listen to live music by the Brady Smith Band at Live Under the Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket comfort and remember that “beer, wine and nibbles” will be available for purchase at Burtons Grill. The concert is free to attend. Masks and social distancing are required, of course.
Aquarium haunted trail
Running between Oct. 1 and Halloween, make sure to visit the Haunted Trail, featuring “your fill of gills, chills and thrills,” at the S.C. Aquarium. Admission is included in when you purchase a ticket or a membership to the Aquarium.
Searching for 'Gullah Roots'
If you prefer spending your Thursday evening at home, don’t miss the 9 p.m. premier of “Gullah Roots” on SCETV. The hour-long documentary delves into the connections of spirituality, music, art and culture between the South Carolina Sea Islands and Sierra Leone.
Del McCoury at Firefly
The latest installments of Safe Sounds at Firefly will feature the Grammy Award-winning Del McCoury Band with special guest The Lowhills on Friday night and Rock the '90s: The Ultimate '90s Tribute Band on Saturday night. If you’re unfamiliar with the popular Safe Sounds format, you can purchase a $110 10-by-10 "safe square" that accommodates up to four guests, or you can purchase individual tickets for $27.50 to watch the show from the back lawn. Beware, many previous events have sold out.
Who you gonna call?
In the mood for an outdoor movie instead? Head on over to Patriots Point, where the Holy City Drive-In will be screening the original “Ghostbusters” on Friday. The event runs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets range from $8-$12 depending on the option you choose.
Gibbes music
The Gibbes Museum and the Charleston Symphony will host Live Chamber Music in the Lenhardt Garden from 7-8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students. Masks are required and, better yet, this event is BYOB.
Opera at Waterfront Park
The Charleston Opera Theater will host ”Opera on the Water,” the group’s first live performance, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park. The event is free and is being co-sponsored by the town of Mount Pleasant, Fox Music House and Innovative Event Services. The concert will feature some of the genre’s greatest hits. Bring chairs and blankets to make your lawn seats comfortable. Food truck fare will be available to purchase.
Get your crab bibs ready
Round up your COVID pod and plan to head out for CrabFest at Lowlife on Folly Beach on Sunday. All-you-can-eat blue crab, corn and potatoes will run from 4-7 p.m. Due to pandemic restrictions, patrons may not purchase individual tickets. The price for a table of up to four people costs $125, and for a table of up to eight people costs $250.