My Charleston Weekend: Thanksgiving Day edition

I know most people are looking forward to some sort of camaraderie with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend, whether it be sharing a slice of pumpkin pie over a Zoom call or enjoying a small gathering with those closest to us.

I'm wishing everyone lots of delicious turkey and some good memories that we can hold onto in what otherwise has been a true dumpster fire of a year.

If you're looking to participate in some other fun arts and entertainment endeavors this weekend, I have a few ideas.

Be safe out there, and mask up in between the green bean casserole and mac-and-cheese!

Magnolia Gardens Fall Celebration

Celebrating (hopefully) some real fall weather, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is hosting live music at an outdoor stage, along with food trucks and beer and wine for sale. Bring your blanket and beach chairs and spread out on the lawn for an afternoon pop serenade by Return of the Mac. Music is from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Swig and Swine and Charleston Pops will be on-site, and the concert is free with paid garden admission, which is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and free for those 5 and younger. Magnolia is also hosting a food drive: Receive a buy-one-get-one admission with the donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank. magnoliaplantation.com

Chill Caribbean Thanksgiving

The thought of the encroaching holidays already stressing you out? You can come chill out at Tobin's Market, downtown's new courtyard restaurant, bar and live music venue on Thanksgiving. It will be open and serving up Caribbean food specials to go with some island music. During the day, from 1-4 p.m., there will be local artists on stage performing reggae tunes. Then Seitu Solomon will be playing acoustic guitar and steel pan from 6-9 p.m. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door to go straight to the bands. Tobin's Market also will be accepting canned food donations for the local homeless shelter. facebook.com/tobinsmarket

Thanksgiving Windjammer Weekend

Country singer-songwriter Josh Hughett will be taking The Windjammer's outdoor sunset stage for two nights in a row this weekend. He'll play Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m., and tickets are free. Hughett also played the beachfront stage for the Fourth of July this year. The 'Jammer still has a mask requirement for guests, limited capacity and spaced-out tables for concert viewing on the volleyball court. the-windjammer.com/events

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

If you're one of those "Now that Thanksgiving's over, it's Christmas" types, then this drive-in flick on Friday night is perfect. You can spend the day eating Thanksgiving leftovers while decorating the Christmas tree, and then head out to see "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at the Holy City Drive-In at 6:15 p.m. Yes, the 1989 classic with Chevy Chase.

Then, Saturday night, "Home Alone" will be playing. Tickets are $8 for kids, $10 for military and seniors, and $12 for adults. You can purchase either car or lawn tickets. holycitydrivein.com

Virtual Reindeer Run

Usually joggers take to the streets wearing holiday-themed garb, from Santa suits to candy cane leggings. This year, there will be a virtual Reindeer Run instead that will still benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The virtual run will "kick off" Dec. 1, though all participants will be given three weeks to complete their run using an app that will track their time. Runners will receive a 2020 race T-shirt and signature Reindeer Run antlers. Tickets will cost $15-25. reindeerrun.org