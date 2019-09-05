I’m hoping that this week’s My Charleston Weekend selections are able to weather the storm we are anticipating, but even if Dorian puts a damper on Thursday and Friday events, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that things will be right as rain from Saturday onward. With that being said, please verify with the venue, by phone or website, before you head out to participate.

Dog Day Afternoons

Not that anyone will necessarily be itching to be around water after Dorian gets past us, but in the hopes that the sunshine will have returned, Charleston County Parks will host its annual Dog Day Afternoons on Saturday and Sunday. This is the last chance to enjoy the waterparks as, alas, school has started and summer is over.

The swimming is for dogs only, so you bipeds can only go in knee-deep. It is important to note that your canine must be current on vaccinations for rabies, distemper, parvo and bordetella. Also, female dogs “in season” and puppies under 6 months old are not allowed. There are some other rules and regs, so be sure to review the website in advance.

For more information, call 843-795-4386 or visit ccprc.com/1182/Dog-Day-Afternoon

Saturday’s adventure is at Splash Island Waterpark at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. There is a morning session and an afternoon session and it is recommended that you register in advance.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7

WHERE: Splash Island Waterpark, Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8-$10 for dogs; Owners don’t have to pay-to-play, except for the $2 general park admission fee

Sunday’s adventure is at Whirlin’ Waters Waterpark at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston. Dogs can experience the Lazy River, Big Kahuna Wave Pool (pics or it didn’t happen) and the Otter Bay Kiddie Pool.

WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8

WHERE: Whirlin’ Waterpark, Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

PRICE: $12-$15; Owners don’t have to pay-to-play

Jazz Crawl

New Orleans and Charleston collide at the annual Jazz Crawl for Charity on Sunday and if the weather cooperates, this fifth year will certainly be something to celebrate.

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Jazz Crawl Second-Line Fund, which donates instruments to local music students in need, as well as supports cultural preservation through performances and demonstrations.

To close out Second Sunday, the Gibbes Museum (135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston) will host a Bayou-inspired Carnival Party from 1-4 p.m., complete with a $5 New Orleans food and drink menu, live music, dance performances, costume contests, a “Royal Crowning” and so much more.

Following the Carnival will be the Second-Line Parade at 4:30 p.m. up Meeting Street to Marion Square for a Community Drum Circle at 5 p.m.

THEN, the Charleston po-po will escort a percussion-laden march (dancing encouraged) up King Street to Prohibition (547 King St., downtown Charleston) for the official after-party at 6 p.m.

Scheduling note: The Stooges Brass Band will present the “Jazz Crawl Last Call” at 9 p.m. Friday at the Pour House, which, as weather permits, features a bus full of musicians, dancers and youth artists from New Orleans to get everyone all fired-up, footloose and fancy-free ahead of Sunday’s parade. Joining the Stooges will be “master stepping grand marshal” Markeith Tero and his Young Roller S&P Club, as well as local funk low-brass and percussion musicians and Charleston’s own Dance Lab. Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island; $12-$15; 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

WHEN: Carnival: 1 p.m.; Crawl et al.: 4:30 p.m. start Sept. 8

WHERE: Multiple locations, downtown Charleston

PRICE: Carnival: $35 general, but $25 with code ROYAL; Krewe pricing options available

MORE INFO: jazzcrawl.com

Charleston Beer Week

The seventh annual Charleston Beer Week celebration kicks off Saturday, so as long as road conditions are safe after Dorian, sans downed trees and/or power lines (safety first), it may be a good time to grab yourself a decent beer, assuming the grocery store stock during storm prep left you with something on the watery or low-carb spectrum (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

I’m going to throw out some tidbits, but I thoroughly suggest checking out the website in detail for details:

Pawleys Island Brewing (North Charleston) will celebrate its second anniversary on Saturday, featuring live music and beer.

The third annual Beer Week Block Party at the Brew Cellar (North Charleston) on Saturday, will feature music and craft beer.

The inaugural Brewtality Beer Fest at the Music Farm (downtown Charleston) on Saturday, will feature music and local brews.

The Tailgate Takeover at Bay Street Biergarten (downtown Charleston) on Monday, will feature football and beer.

Westbrooktoberfest on Tuesday, an Oktoberfest party at Westbrook Brewing (Mount Pleasant), will feature German beer and food.

Women in Beer: A Brewster Event Party at Tradesman Brewing (North Charleston) on Wednesday, will feature women in the brewing industry (and beer) to benefit the Undergarment Society charity (for women).

Seriously, folks, SO much going on this weekend and beyond, so give the website a nice look-see to figure out what tickles your wheat-and-barley-drinking fancy.

WHEN: Sept. 7-14

WHERE: Various venues in the greater Charleston area

MORE INFO: charlestonbeerweek.com

Charleston Restaurant Week

Food. Food for days. Been stuck in the house with nothing but Vienna Sausages, Beanie-Weenies and deviled ham and Saltines? Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. But Charleston Restaurant Week is back, so get ready to treat those taste buds for a bit. Local restaurants will offer discounted menus for a sweet little spell, giving area residents a chance to dine at a favorite eatery or try out a new locale. The event website breaks it down with participating venues in downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, James Island, Johns Island, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Summerville and West Ashley, so it’s an easy way to decide what you want and where. Think about it, an egg East of the Cooper, a waffle in West Ashley, a muffin in Mount Pleasant — and that’s just breakfast. There are fabulous and fancier things on multiple menus in multiple areas of town. Embrace the elastic waistband, I say.

WHEN: Sept. 4-15

WHERE: Various restaurants in the greater Charleston area

MORE INFO: restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com