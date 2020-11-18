My Charleston Weekend: Holiday theater, Fall Market + beer, Safe Sounds and more

Maybe you're planning on spending this weekend picking out a Christmas tree or decorating your house for the holidays.

Maybe you're working out how to scale down your typical Thanksgiving feast. Maybe you'll spend it grocery shopping or swinging through the Holiday Festival of Lights on James Island to beat the post-Thanksgiving crowds.

Maybe you've already perused The Post and Courier's events page, www.postandcourier.com/events, and come up with alternate plans.

But maybe you haven't. If that's the case, we've rounded up a few options to fill out your week.

Remember, if you're venturing out, pack a mask.

Live theater

The holiday season may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean we're not allowed to get in the festive spirit. 34 West Theater Company (200 Meeting St., Charleston) presents "It's Christmas, Babe!," running several nights a week starting Friday through the end of December. The comedy features music from The Kinks, The Monkees and more, and is set in a 1960s department store. (Last year, it sold out.) But don't fret about contracting COVID in a packed house. Tickets are $40 each, sold in packs of two, and you'll have you're own table, set at a safe social distance from others around you. And because seating will be extremely limited, the company is encouraging people to buy tickets online well in advance. www.34west.org

Safe Sounds

Ben Bridwell, of Band of Horses fame, with special guest Justin Osborne of SUSTO, will be hold a concert as part of the Safe Sounds at Firefly Music Series on Saturday. Tickets for one "safe square" cost $175 and each square accommodates up to four people. "Doors" open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. www.citypapertickets.com

Step outside

The next Early Morning Bird Walk at the Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. The "trek through many distinct habitats will allow us to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms," according to the event listing. Gold Pass Members get in for free. Tickets for non-pass holders are $9. Pre-registration is required due to COVID. www.ccprc.com

Fall Market

On Sunday afternoon, Two Blokes Brewing in Mount Pleasant will host its Fall Market, complete holiday gifts, local vendors and, of course, beer. The event is free. www.twoblokesbrewing.com