My Charleston Weekend: Calling all Edgar Allan Poe enthusiasts, thrill seekers and more

Poe-pularity

Looking for a safe, cheap thrill ahead of Halloween? Here's a pair of events involving Charleston's favorite master of doom, Edgar Allan Poe. First, Charleston Stage shares a live taped performance of "Nevermore! Voyage Into the Netherworld," available for viewing with a donation of $10 or more to their "Curtain Up Fund." Read Maura Hogan's review of the show (she saw it live last year) here. The virtual performances run through Nov. 2. charlestonstage.com

Buxton Books gets its Poe on, too, hosting a Zoom event with author Scott Peeples (father of our Charleston Scene trivia guru) and photographer Michelle van Parys to discuss the release of their book, "The Man of the Crowd: Edgar Allan Poe and the City," which chronicles the wandering scribe's rootless life in various cities, neighborhoods and rooms. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. virtually on Oct. 20. RSVP by email monica@buxtonbooks.com.

Bagels and bread for brunch?

Since the pandemic, Charleston musician Philip Lipton of The Kleztonians has been on the rise with his inspired enterprise, Moonrise Loaf, which features European-style sourdough bread made locally on James Island. Now, he's adding sourdough bagels to the menu. Lipton wants to help you get better at baking, too, with this instructional video. To find out pickup locations or to place an order, message Moonrise Loaf through its Facebook page.

Free Verse

This year's Free Verse poetry festival is taking place virtually from Oct. 11-17, which has the added benefit of virtually bringing talent from afar. The poems of year's headliner, Caribbean American poet Aja Monet, are described a "wise, lyrical and powerful." Monet will be joining IG Live for poetry and conversation hosted by poet and curator Asiah Mae at 7 p.m. Friday. freeversefestival.com

Book club

You still have time to read "The Year of the Witching," the feminist fantasy debut by Alexis Henderson that is the October pick for the Itinerant Literate's virtual monthly Get Lit Book Club. The book club discussion will take place online at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the option of a three-course takeout meal (and drink pairings inspired by the book) from The Junction restaurant. The book is available via Itinerant Literate. www.itinerantliteratebooks.com

And so much more ...

