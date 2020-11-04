My Charleston Weekend: Biscuit making, a treasure hunt, Veterans Day events and more

It's time to turn off the TV. Put down your smartphone. Log off Twitter and Facebook. Stop watching election coverage.

This is just to say that there's so much going on around the Lowcountry to take our minds off the endless news cycle, not to mention highs in the 70s throughout the weekend.

This week's edition of My Charleston Weekend will include a few events taking place early next week, too, as Veterans Day activities and other fun offerings fall on Nov. 11.

And if none of these suit your fancy, take a walk. Visit the beach. After such a long, hot and icky political year, step outside and enjoy the fall weather.

For a complete list of goings-on about town, visit www.postandcourier.com/events.

For book lovers

First up, the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival, running from Nov. 6-15, continues with plenty of online offerings. Notably, novelist Emma Donoghue ("The Pull of the Stars," "Room") and former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice are on the roster this weekend. For more information about the events or to buy tickets, visit charlestontocharleston.com. For even more information about the festival, read what our arts critic had to say about it here: bit.ly/366PRcK

Pirate booty

The Pirates Treasure Hunt, designed with social distancing in mind, will take place Saturday around Charleston. Here's what you can expect: "Grab your smartphone, up to five of your best mates, and get hunting in Charleston. Using our proprietary smartphone app, you’ll encounter virtual pirates and scurvy dogs. Solving puzzles and challenges will prove your loyalty to our Cap’n and earn you points. Collect all of the clues to ultimately solve the mystery of the treasure’s location. Get your pirate gear, grab some grog, and a sense of adventure to complete this socially distanced mystery event." Be sure to gather your team of 2-6 players and register — the fee per team is $50. For more information, visit scavengee.com/product/the-pirates-treasure-hunt-charleston/.

Touring Kiawah

How about a Saturday stroll through the splendor of Kiawah? The 2020 Island Tour of Homes of the Charleston Symphony League Inc. this year spotlights Kiawah Island's natural beauty. The public events on Freshfields Village Green include a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, opera and symphonic music, with wine, beverages and light plates available for purchase. Tickets for the event are available through Nov. 6 at csolinc.org.

Biscuit making

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit is located just down King Street from The Post and Courier and we can attest that there's usually a line of tourists snaking out of the small shop. If you're interested in bypassing the line and learning what happens in that tiny, little kitchen, you're in luck. On Nov. 11, for $125, you can participate in "Biscuiteer 101: A Biscuit-Making Class." It runs from 4:30-5 p.m. and can accommodate up to eight students. Not only will you leave with an apron, a cookbook and their signature family biscuit recipe in hand, you'll get to take home baked biscuits. Visit calliesbiscuits.com for more info.

Veterans Day at Patriots Point

Veterans Day will be observed at Patriots Point on Nov. 11-15 with a variety of activities for the whole family. Notably, the museum teamed up with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to "showcase a breathtaking display of hundreds of American Flags." Veterans will receive free admission during the celebration. Everyone else can buy tickets online. For more information, visit www.patriotspoint.org.