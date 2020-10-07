Holy City Drive In will screen "Hotel Transylvania" this weekend. File
My Charleston Weekend: Autumn on the Ashley craft Fair, interactive ghost tour and more
While many of you very well may prefer to hide under your covers and binge-watch Netflix until the election is over, there's plenty to do around Charleston if you're itching to get out and about.
On Saturday and Sunday, Magnolia’s Autumn on the Ashley Arts and Craft Fair is back for it's 13th year. Running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days, the event will feature dozens of Lowcountry showcasing handcrafted items for sale, including wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare, lawn art and more. The December holidays are right around the corner.
In the mood for a movie? From 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Holy City Drive In (at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant) will screen "Hotel Transylvania," a family friend flick about Count Dracula's lavish resort where monsters can be themselves without humans around to bother them. The movie's run-time is 1 hour and 32 minutes. It's rated PG. Tickets range from $8-12 and may be purchased in advance through EventBrite. www.holycitydrivein.com (On a related note, there are lots of drive in movies popping up around town these days and many of them are featuring spooky films this weekend. Check out some of the other offerings at www.postandcourier.com/events.)
On Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. Stories in the Cemetery will host an interactive ghost hunting experience in downtown Charleston. It includes "hands-on ghost hunting experience with real tools of the trade, such as thermal imaging cameras, spirit boxes, laser grids and more." The experience is limited to 10 people per night, but several of these will be held throughout October. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.charlestoncavaliertours.com.
And finally, because we all could use a little more laughter in our lives, The Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre and Shoppe will present "Sherlock's Other Brother by a Southern Mother" from 8-10 p.m. Saturday. According to the event description, "It was the Holmes' family secret. A secret so dark, so disturbing that Sherlock and brother Mycroft vowed upon their father’s death it would forever be buried with the Holmes patriarch. It was the secret of ... the other Holmes brother! But when murder comes to Charleston with the annual convention of hero sidekicks, it will be up to you to determine what's what ... and who's who!" www.charlestonmysteries.com