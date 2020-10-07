My Charleston Weekend: Autumn on the Ashley craft Fair, interactive ghost tour and more

While many of you very well may prefer to hide under your covers and binge-watch Netflix until the election is over, there's plenty to do around Charleston if you're itching to get out and about.

On Saturday and Sunday, Magnolia’s Autumn on the Ashley Arts and Craft Fair is back for it's 13th year. Running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days, the event will feature dozens of Lowcountry showcasing handcrafted items for sale, including wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare, lawn art and more. The December holidays are right around the corner.

Fair attendance is free, but you must pay for admission to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. www.magnoliaplantation.com

In the mood for a movie? From 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Holy City Drive In (at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant) will screen "Hotel Transylvania," a family friend flick about Count Dracula's lavish resort where monsters can be themselves without humans around to bother them. The movie's run-time is 1 hour and 32 minutes. It's rated PG. Tickets range from $8-12 and may be purchased in advance through EventBrite. www.holycitydrivein.com (On a related note, there are lots of drive in movies popping up around town these days and many of them are featuring spooky films this weekend. Check out some of the other offerings at www.postandcourier.com/events.)