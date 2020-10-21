My Charleston Weekend: 5 virtual house tours, piano night at Bar Mash, BBQ goat and more

Need a reprieve from poll-tracking and other such nail-biting?

P&C Arts Critic Maura Hogan is back again this week, offering up her picks for the best diversions going on around Charleston this week.

So, yes, go vote — and then enjoy!

Virtual house tours

Want a peak inside some of Charleston's most illustrious addresses? The Preservation Society of Charleston is releasing five virtual house tours of historically and architecturally significant homes, all narrated by Executive Director Kristopher King. Publishing every two weeks beginning last Sunday, the homes include 1 Water St., 43 Legare, 173 Broad St., 89 East Bay and 5 East Battery.

When and where: Up now is 1 Water St.; for more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.preservationsociety.org or call 843-405-1050.

Corrigan Gallery exhibit

Need a bit of armchair travel? How about some soul-searching, too? Artist and papermaker extraordinaire Arthur McDonald is up now at Corrigan Gallery with "Journey Around the World: September 1952 — July 1953," a series of works and a companion book that reimagine a transformative travel almost 50 years ago. Read Maura Hogan's review online, bit.ly/3kk32wS.

When and where: Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. through Oct. 31 or online, corrigangallery.com. The Corrigan Gallery is located at 7 Broad St. in downtown Charleston.

Weekend BBQ

Head on out to Joseph Fields Farm on Johns Island for a fall BBQ with Chef BJ Dennis and Marvin Ross of Peculiar Pig Farm. There, you'll find Lowcountry delectables, including fish head stew, red rice, BBQ goat and shrimp cakes. Find out more via Dennis' Instagram account.

When and where: Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Joseph Fields Farm, 3129 River Road, Johns Island.

Music Night Mondays

Bar Mash's pandemic pivot includes a melodic patio happening on Monday nights. When the weather agrees, the beer and whiskey bar's Music Night Mondays provide a perfect antidote to Monday meh's and election jitters, too. There's no cover; just bring a mask,

When and where: Monday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston.