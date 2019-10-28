America's oldest and perhaps most renowned collegiate a capella group is performing in the Holy City.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs, founded in 1909, will be singing at 6 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church of Charleston, 61 Church St.

Though the group's vocalists have changed over the years as college students graduate, the Whiffenpoof name and legacy has lasted for more than a century. Cole Porter was a former member.

The current members of the a capella group, once all-male but now accepting women vocalists, will be wearing their signature white gloves and tuxedos while serenading with traditional and Yale songs, jazz standards, pop and rock classics and even some R&B tunes.

Among the Charleston lineup are songs "Moondance," "House of the Rising Sun," "All in Love is Fair" and "Midnight Train to Georgia."

However, my all-time favorite performance by the Whiffenpoofs has to be their standing ovation-inducing rendition of "Grace Kelly" on NBC's a capella competition show "The Sing-Off" in 2010. "The Sing-Off," hosted by Nick Lachey, was where Grammy Award-winning a capella group Pentatonix got its big break.

Tickets to the show are $20 adults, $10 children and students and free for children 5 and under.