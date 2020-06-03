'Spaced Out' summer series at Charleston outdoor venue kicks off with The Dubplates

The Woodlands Nature Reserve has announced a "Spaced Out" summer music series that will kick off Saturday.

Charleston reggae outfit The Dubplates will play outdoors from 2-5 p.m. at the 6,000-acre nature reserve off Ashley River Road, where organizers say there will be plenty of room to spread out in small groups.

"We will use the power of reggae to promote unity, equality, diversity and love over all," shared Dave "Big Hair" Brisacher of The Dupblates.

In addition to the music, there will be opportunities for paddle boarding, kayaking, bicycling and hiking. Coolers, blankets and chairs are allowed. The concert is free to attend, but a $30 vehicle pass must be purchased for access to the reserve. That will serve as an all-day pass and can be purchased at the gate as early as 10 a.m.

There will also be an option for camping. Passes can be purchased for elevated tents, pop-up tents, RV hookup and non-RV hookup. Roti Rolls food truck will be selling food.

More information is available at woodlandsnaturereserve.com.