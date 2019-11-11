Country Music star Tanya Tucker, in the midst of a notable comeback since the release of her album “While I’m Livin’,” will appear at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. Nov. 14.
“While I’m Livin’,” which was co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, is Tucker’s first Top Ten debut and 10th Top 10 Country album. It also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums Sales chart.
Tucker is a Texas native who had her first country hit, “Delta Dawn,” at age 13 in 1972. Since then, her songs have regularly hit the Top 40. Ten reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.
Tucker said she’s looking forward to her Charleston concert.
“There’s nothing like rolling into Charleston on those cobblestone streets and passing by those historic antebellum homes!” she said. “I can’t wait to dig into some Frogmore Stew and enjoy fresh seafood before we play Charleston Music Hall.”
Tickets are $49.50-$69.50, available at charlestonmusichall.com. Up-and-coming country singer Alex Hall is the opening act.