John "Fitz" Fitzgerald, the keyboard player for Charleston's Phish tribute band Runaway Gin, died last month, leaving behind his three bandmates and a music community to mourn the loss of a friend and talented local instrumentalist.

Fitzgerald died of natural causes, according to the band. He had performed with the lead singer of Runaway Gin, Andy Greenberg, for seven years. They played around 340 shows together.

"That's more shows than I've ever played with any other musician," Greenberg says. "I will spend the rest of my life in a forever attempt to find and revisit Fitz inside the music, that space where we spent so much of our time together."

Since Fitzgerald's passing, the band hosted a memorial jam at the Charleston Pour House, where they raised money for a music education fund, founded in his honor. During that show, Runaway Gin raised more than $1,500 for the cause. Additionally, more than $5,000 has been donated to the fund, which was named the John Fitzgerald Foundation for Music Education.

The first issue the fund is addressing is music education for underprivileged children in Charleston-area public schools.

"As a longtime student of music, a perfectionist and someone with a constant drive to learn, Fitz would be proud to know that the foundation created in his name will contribute to helping young musicians grow, continue to learn and reach their potential," says Runaway Gin drummer John Pope.

Fitzgerald was a true artist; he needed to create, according to Greenberg.

"He dedicated so much of his time, attention and life force to this craft," Greenberg says. "As a teammate, you always knew you could count on Fitz to go above and beyond — to always show up early, prepared and cool as a cat could be. He was without a doubt one of the hardest-working guys I ever met."

Greenberg also says Fitzgerald was like a brother and role model, a gentle soul who observed the world with sensitivity and compassion.

"I've been listening back to recordings of Runaway Gin and hearing his playing in a completely different light," Greenberg says. "It's almost like I was unable to understand aspects of his playing and musicality until now. I predict that, as time passes, I will be able to continually revisit recordings of Fitz's playing, and, just like I am with so many of my biggest artistic influences, find infinite layers of meaning and expression."

Since the memorial show, Runaway Gin has added a temporary keyboardist, Jen Reiser. Greenberg says the band will be bringing on guest keyboardists until a permanent member is selected. Runaway Gin's next show is Feb. 8 at the Charleston Pour House.

If you go WHAT: Runaway Gin: A Tribute to Phish WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy. PRICE: $15 advance, $20 day of show MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show/runaway-gin-a-tribute-to-phish

Donations to the John Fitzgerald Foundation for Music Education are being accepted online at http://bit.ly/30Zhguu.