The Low Tide Social has been around since the inception of North Charleston's High Water Festival as an opening party before the weekend really gets going.

Past socials, which have included intimate performances by some of the featured festival bands, typically have taken place on the grounds at Riverfront Park. An accompanying Lowcountry Boil for the foodies is part of the fun.

This year's Friday night shindig, however, will go down downtown, in The Royal American's parking lot. The kickoff event will take place 6 p.m. April 17, and features an outdoor stage and three performances.

Susto, a Charleston band that's not part of the festival lineup, will take the main stage, along with Delta Spirit and Liz Cooper and the Stampede, both of which are playing the festival.

The Lowcountry Boil, provided by The Smoking Pot, is on!

After the activities on the outdoor stage have run their course, patrons can procure a limited number of tickets for the indoor after party, which will start at 11 p.m. and feature Palm Palm Band and Indianola, groups also featured in the fest.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, with an early pre-sale 9 a.m. Thursday for all 2020 High Water ticket holders. A passcode will be emailed. For more information, head to highwaterfest.com.