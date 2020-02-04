Forte Jazz Lounge to host sax and flute player who used to perform with Ray Charles

Jazz saxophonist and flutist Greg Abate, a veteran of the Ray Charles band, will appear in Charleston at Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8.

Abate will perform at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $30-$40. Call 843-637-4931 or go to www.fortejazzlounge.com.

Abate, 72, played alto sax in Charles' band in 1973 and '74. He joined the Artie Shaw Band in 1983. A native of Rhode Island, he has taught jazz at Rhode Island College.

His latest album, "Greg Abate and the Tim Ray Trio: Gratitude," recorded live with no rehearsal at a club in 2019, was a critical success. it features mostly original tunes, plus Roland Kirk, Fats Waller and Joe Henderson covers.

Abate's appearance at Forte Jazz Lounge marks the first time the new music venue is hosting musicians not based in the Charleston area.

—Adam Parker