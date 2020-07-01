Charlton Singleton releases new record of love songs called 'Date Night'

The musically ubiquitous Charlton Singleton — bandleader, jazz trumpet player, educator, singer, member of Grammy-winning Ranky Tanky, church organist — now is releasing a new album called "Date Night," full of original love songs.
The record will be available for streaming and for sale starting Friday, July 3, for $9.99 from all digital music platforms, such as Apple Music, Amazon and Tidal.
"This is a slightly different road from what people have heard of my other releases," Singleton said. "This is definitely on the Contemporary Smooth Jazz/R&B side."
The record was produced by Calvin Baxter, who also plays drums, and features local musicians David Grimm and Greg Loney on guitars, LaVonta Green on bass, and Demetrius Doctor on keys. Singleton plays trumpet and sings.
The first four tunes are instrumental; the last four are vocals and originated in the 1990s but got a reworking in the studio, Singleton said. The project has been years in the making: tracking began in 2017.
"'Date Night' has a song for pretty much every situation of the evening," Singleton said.
Well, maybe not every situation ...