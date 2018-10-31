Charleston Jazz celebrates its 10th anniversary with a gala and concert featuring the Charleston Jazz Orchestra at Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St.
The event, set for 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, will raise money for music scholarships provided to students of the Charleston Jazz Academy and for the organization’s Jazz Performance Fund.
The big band will perform top hits from its 10 years during the 90-minute concert. The event will include live and silent auctions and a raffle. The ticket price includes specialty cocktails, beer, wine, heavy appetizers, buffet, desserts and the “Conductor’s Choice” concert.
The evening’s music has been specially prepared by Music Director Charlton Singleton. Alva Anderson will be joining the band as a guest vocalist. Singleton steps down as music director at the end of the year, delivering the baton to saxophonist and arranger Robert Lewis, who also runs the jazz program at the College of Charleston.
Two of Lewis’ arrangements, “A Woman is a Sometime Thing” and “Toreador’s Song,” will be performed. Other tunes, some arranged by band members, include “Corner Pocket,” “Shotgun,” “I Left My Baby” and “Jazz Crimes.”
General admission tickets are $150 each or $2,000 for a premium table for eight. Guests are encouraged to wear festive attire. Go to www.charlestonjazz.com for more information and to purchase tickets.