Music lineup for Charleston Wine + Food Festival announced

For its 15th year, Charleston Wine + Food is spotlighting a variety of local music acts across the festival landscape.

Guests can catch live music across signature events, at the Culinary Village and during the Night Bazaar throughout the five days of the festival.

The soulful Motown Throwdown will kick off the celebration on opening night with tunes from the '60s and '70s at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Marion Square. The following night, cover band The Spazmatics will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival Academy at Memminger Auditorium. Tickets are still available for both events.

The Culinary Village main stage will feature performances by: the Shelby Means Trio, Zandrina Dunning and Christian Small on March 6; Megan Jean, Lindsay Holler and Dave Ellis on March 7; and The Harrows, Junco Partner and Pirates Over 40 on March 8.

The festival’s new Night Bazaar, will also feature local bands and DJs on stage over multiple nights at the new Holy City Brewing outpost in North Charleston. Performers include Ross Bogan & Friends and DJ Natty Heavy on Thursday and Sunday and Liz Kelley & Terraphonics and DJ R Dot on Saturday.

Other musical acts at the 2020 festival include 2 Slices, Honeysmoke, Lauren Hall, the Nakeisha Daniel Trio, the McKenzie Eddy Quartet, Morpheus, Doulan Li, the Bluestone Ramblers Duo, John Heinsohn, Gregory Guay and an Aretha Franklin Tribute. Other DJs include DJ Y Not, DJ Mosaic and DJ Mumbles.

For more information on musical acts and to purchase tickets for the Charleston Wine + Food festival, visit charlestonwineandfood.com.