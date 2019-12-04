A global beer company and a King Street retailer are teaming up for an art exhibit.

PBR and the Skinny Dip are joining together for a free music and art event called the Venus Art Show that will feature works from local artists that celebrate the fluidity of femmehood and its many iterations. There will be live music performances and retail vendors on-site.

Planned Parenthood representatives will be making an appearance with a congressional letter-writing station and informational booth.

The art show will double as a zine release. The zine, also called "Venus," features photography by Caroline Herring and Kate Fischer and was curated and designed by Matt Massara.

The exhibit will be on display 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Skinny Dip, 345 King Street.

Among featured artists are Cameron Brigham, Camela Guevara, Carrie Beth Waghorn, Carly Thomas, Isabel Bornstein, Mary Macrae Lynch, Sam Malpass, Savannah Strickroth, Rachel Roach and Joanne Barry.

Niecy Blues, DJ Auntie Ayi and Rave Salon will be providing the tunes.

Vendors selling vintage threads and homemade goods include Frenchie Vintage, Homesick Housewares, Mad Made Metals, Red Rose Vintage and Threads to Disco.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/34Me7yZ.