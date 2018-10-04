Mumford & Sons, the British folk-rock band popular for radio hits "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait," "Lover of the Night" and "There Will be Time," will stop in North Charleston during a new, 60-date worldwide arena tour in support of forthcoming album "Delta."
The tour kicks off in November in Dublin after "Delta" hits shelves and streaming services and will travel across the pond and into arenas like New York's Madison Square Garden and D.C.'s Capital One Arena.
The North Charleston Coliseum will host the multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band on March 18, 2019.
"Delta" was written collectively by the band members, produced by Paul Epworth and recorded at London's The Church Studios, where Bob Dylan, Radiohead, Adele, Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, Jay-Z, U2 and more acclaimed acts have recorded.
The album's first single, "Guiding Light," which was premiered on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," is out now.
Mumford & Sons tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com.