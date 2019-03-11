Death. Divorce. Drugs. Depression.
Those are the four "D"s that Mumford & Sons founding member and keyboard player Ben Lovett has been cited relating to the British folk rock band's newest album, "Delta," which was released in November.
In an interview with The Post and Courier before an upcoming show in North Charleston, he amended those "D" words with some alternate nouns that also made the disc.
Birth. Marriage. Positivity. Love.
"They don't start with D, but they're also in there," Lovett says. "It touches quite a range of subject material."
After all, it encompasses what's been happening in the band members' lives during the last four years. And those events have crossed the spectrum. Marcus Mumford had a daughter in 2015. Lovett got divorced from his wife in late 2016. A lot of emotions surfaced from it all and were crafted into "Delta."
Despite varying sonically between banjo strums and synth licks, Mumford & Sons has consistently been autobiographical in nature since being formed in 2007. The band, founded by Lovett and namesake Mumford, is nothing if not emotionally raw and uninhibitedly personal. The songwriting, according to Lovett, is an honest poetic portrayal of what is going on in the members' lives.
"We write songs that are autobiographical and that tell our story, and we’ll always do that regardless of what instruments are in our hands or what genres we’re playing," Lovett says.
In a way, Lovett says, he feels like it's his duty as an artist to present his music as a creatively packaged autobiography.
"There’s a sense that we ought to do what we do because some people can’t say those things out loud and don’t know how to write their feelings," Lovett says. "It's up to musicians and filmmakers and the artists of the world to provide that, I think."
"Delta" was produced at the famous Epworth Church Studios, the same place where Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" was recorded and where Adele, U2, Frank Ocean, Beyonce and more have sung and played. Paul Epworth, the man behind the soundboard, was integral in pushing Mumford & Sons toward something more expansive and exploratory, though under the same emotional umbrella.
"There’s more voices than ever in the writing process," Lovett says. "Probably the democratic and shared approach to our brotherhood of writing has increasingly gone in that direction."
Lovett says that the idea of staying in a genre-specific lane wasn't a priority and has never been a priority for Mumford & Sons. Sure, fans balked when the acoustic folk sounds of 2009's "Sigh No More" (think hit songs "The Cave" and "Little Lion Man") were replaced with electric strings and a session drummer in 2015's "Wilder Mind."
"Delta"'s undeniably electronic nature was bound to raise more questions about just how far Mumford & Sons was deviating from the initial fan-loved acoustic folk. But, according to Lovett, it was always more about the feeling of a song than the type of instrument used. In the famed North London studio, there were so many sounds at the band's disposal that they got to play around a little.
"From our point of view, we were more open-minded than ever before when going into this album," Lovett says. "There was not a specific sound in mind, so there was more freedom. There weren’t instruments that were banned; it was almost the opposite. If there was a sound that sounded right, whether organic or not, we went with it. It was about 'how does it make you feel?'"
Mumford & Sons plays a sold-out show at the North Charleston Coliseum on March 18.