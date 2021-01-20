Mount Pleasant fifth grader 1 of 7 to advance to national piano competition

Evelyn LeMin, a fifth grader at Whitesides Elementary School, is the Southern Division winner in the Music Teachers National Association student composition competitions.

LeMin, from Mount Pleasant, advanced to the national level of the competitions, where she joined just six other finalists. She did not place in the national round but beat out other composers at the state and regional levels.

Evelyn, the daughter of Marc and Molli LeMin, has been studying composition for two years. She's a student of local piano instructor Dan McCurry.

"From day one of working with Evelyn, I could tell she had a fantastic ear paired with a great attitude," said McCurry. "I am thrilled that she chose to take advantage of this opportunity to compose her first piece this summer and am very proud of her and excited for her to receive all the recognition she has for her composition."

According to McCurry, LeMin's solo composition, "Silhouette," is a three-themed journey that "explores surprisingly contrasting themes and manages to weave them together in a very effective and convincing manner."

The Music Teachers National Association includes 20,000 independent and collegiate music teachers. The nonprofit organization seeks to advance the value of music study and music making. Founded in 1876, it is the oldest professional music teachers' association in the United States.