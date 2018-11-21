Glen Raby was 8 years old when hit song “Do You Love Me” by The Contours came out. Little did he know that a couple of decades later he would be musical director of the Motown soul band.
He kind of fell into it when the band was short on equipment for a show and his own connections in the music scene led him to The Roostertail in Detroit one fateful Valentine's Day night. The keyboardist-songwriter was supposed to be at dinner with his wife, but instead he brought her to the gig and met The Contours.
They came to one of Raby's shows the following week and, as he recalls, "the rest was history."
"They came from an era when technology wasn’t that great, so they had to have the talent, because they didn’t have capability of fixing things in the studio," says Raby, who started his own professional music career at 15. "That was extremely obvious to me, and still is."
Though Raby preferred the grittier sound of Memphis' Stax Records, which showcased artists like Otis Redding and Booker T., he was also drawn to the feel-good R&B coming out of Motown. It was a dream come true when he got musically involved with the legendary label.
"It sure beats working for a living," he says of his long history with Motown musicians.
Raby has worked with Motown artists such as Martha and the Vandellas, The Contours and The Temptations. Now, he's formed The Motown Experience, a dream team of artists from those bands, plus others like The Miracles and The Capitols who he's worked with over the years.
He's musical director and keyboardist for The Motown Experience.
"I feel like the kid who ran away and joined the circus," he says giddily. "I was always in awe of these artists."
He started the project six years ago with a touring holiday show that continues to this day. Younger than many members of the bands, Raby is pleasantly surprised the project is still kicking.
"When I started with the Motown family, it was already quite a ways past when they were in their prime," he says. "I said to myself, 'How long can this last?' They’re all getting up in age. Yet more than 50 years later from the heyday of Motown, it’s still valid and people still pay money to come see it."
The show is three parts: Motown’s greatest hits, classic holiday music performed in a traditional style and holiday music with a funky twist.
While Raby is in charge of sound, the artists themselves create the choreography. But that isn't difficult for groups that were in the spotlight back in the '60s. It comes naturally.
"These are all great songwriters, great musicians, great performers," Raby says. "It has all the elements of a classic Motown show. The entire show is heavily choreographed — every word has a hand gesture or some kind of movement with it. They don’t stand still for a moment."
And while the Motown shows tend to draw an older audience, parents and grandparents are bringing their kids and grandkids to experience the smooth, classic sound that they grew up on, Raby says. It's a nostalgia kick.
"I think it’s a great time of year; it’s a feel-good kind of performance," he says. "Holiday songs connect with people, because they're the songs you’ve grown up with every year of your life, no matter how old you are. And then with the Motown element, too, it’s a great way for people who grew up with that to reminisce. There’s something there for everyone from 8 to 80."