More fantastic food, museums, music and MLK for your Charleston weekend

"People who love to eat are always the best people." — Julia Child

Last week, I suggested y'all hold off on any New Year's resolutions related to food because Charleston Restaurant Week continues until Jan. 17. That's my story and I'm still stickin' to it because Firefly Distillery in Park Circle will host its first food truck festival on Saturday.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

More than a dozen local food trucks are expected, "from savory to sweet and every cuisine in-between," including some area food truck rodeo regulars like Lola's Lumpia, Dashi, Rebel Taqueria, Tamashii and Caribbean Creole.

“Food trucks are a part of the experience here at the distillery and each of these trucks brings a new flavor to enjoy,” says Scott Newitt, co-founder of Firefly. “It’s more important than ever to support local, so we’re excited to be hosting this festival in our four-acre field this year.”

DJ Natty Heavy will keep the music going while you and your pod spread out at picnic tables on the front porch or at your own socially-distanced pop-up tables, chairs or blankets. Tours and tastings of the distillery also will be on the agenda. In addition to capacity, spacing and face covering protocols, Firefly makes its own hand sanitizer, which will be available throughout the grounds.

WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Jan. 16

WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-557-1405, fireflydistillery.com/news-events

Annual MLK celebration moved online

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday is the observed birthday of civil rights icon the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the YWCA of Greater Charleston will present several events to celebrate his legacy. Because of the coronavirus, things will look a little different this year. Details can be found at ywcagc.org/mlk-celebration.html or by calling 843-722-1644.

Thursday's blood drive will be held at The Revelation of Christ Church on Remount Road in North Charleston. Free COVID-19 antibody testing will be included for all donors. Register in advance for your time slot.

Sunday's ecumenical service will be virtual and will feature Sen. Darrell Jackson, a civil rights advocate, author and pastor, as keynote speaker. Jackson, a former commissioner of the Richland County School District, was elected in 1992 and at that time was South Carolina's youngest African American senator to be elected. He continues to serve as a senator for District 21, representing Richland County, and is a pastor with Bible Way Church in Columbia. Register online for the event link.

Monday's parade and youth poetry slam will air at noon on NBC WCBD News 2.

Tuesday's summit, formerly the business and professional breakfast, also will be virtual, featuring philanthropist and business leader, Anita Zucker, as keynote speaker. Zucker is the recipient of the 2019 Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award, 2019 James L. Fisher Distinguished Service Award and 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and is the chair and CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc. Register online for the event link.

Be a tourist in your own town

If you're looking for a deal on how to be a tourist in your own town, not to mention a good reason to get out of the house, January is Museum Mile Month, which means you have access to numerous historic and cultural sites in downtown Charleston for a flat fee.

Along this (relatively literal) mile on Meeting Street are six museums, five nationally renowned historic homes, four scenic parks, a Revolutionary War powder magazine and a number of historic houses of worship and public buildings.

Participating locations include, but aren’t limited to, the Charleston Museum, founded in 1773 and referred to as “America’s First Museum;” the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry; Gibbes Museum of Art (1905); Joseph Manigault House; The Powder Magazine, completed in 1713 and South Carolina’s oldest government building; the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon (1771); and the Old Slave Mart Museum, which has been in operation since 1938 and is an African American museum, staffed by individuals who can trace their ancestry to enslaved people of Charleston.

Important note: You will have to pick up your ticket packages at the Charleston Visitors Center at 375 Meeting St.

WHEN: Daily through Jan. 31

WHERE: Downtown Charleston

PRICE: $35 ages 13 and older; $10 ages 12 and younger

MORE INFO: 843-724-7311 (Charleston Visitors Center); charlestonsmuseummile.org

Additional historic nuggets:

Drayton Hall is offering $5 admission through Jan. 31 for residents of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties and active-duty military and their families. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston; 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Middleton Place is offering 50 percent off general admission to the gardens and stables through Jan. 31 for tri-county residents. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston; 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Original music at Awendaw Green

Awendaw Green continues its Original Music Showcase on Wednesdays in January at its outdoor venue up the road a piece at Sewee Outpost. Up next on Jan. 20 will be Richard Hurteau, Eric Barnett, Halfway to Heaven and Zac Herrin. Scheduled for Jan. 27 are The Gingers, Travis Allison, Deadwin and Kelly Swindall.

These events are BYOB and BYOPicnic (no vendors because of the 'rona), non-aggressive leashed dogs are permitted, and masks and social distancing are required. You can get an advance ticket for your pod of eight peeps at a picnic table for $80, otherwise walk-ups are $10 per person (cash only).

WHERE: 4853 U.S. Highway 17 N., Awendaw

MORE INFO: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com