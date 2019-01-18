Monster Music & Movies, the West Ashley shop featuring vinyl, CDs, DVDs and more is celebrating 15 years. For the milestone anniversary, there will be a storewide sale, featuring 15 percent off everything and 25 percent off all used products.
"We've ridden the resurgence of vinyl and watched as it's become a huge percentage of our sales and inventory, we've held on to CDs, as they're still a viable format, and we've weathered the turmoil in our industry that the digital beast has wielded," the shop's Facebook event page post reads. "And we're going strong, thanks to you! Here's to another 15, at least!"
The shop is a testament to a growing interest in the last decade for vinyl, which has made a comeback as a physical format among the music industry's evolving digital age.
Monster Music & Movies, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, is located at 946 Orleans Rd. in West Ashley. Visit monstermusicsc.com for more information.