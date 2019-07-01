Born in 2003 in Savannah amidst a grimy pit of sludge metal, Baroness arose with a series of colorful album names that brought them prominence in the heavy music scene.
There was the "Red Album," "Blue Record," "Yellow & Green" and "Purple." And this year, joining the spectrum is "Gold & Grey."
As a part of their national tour to promote the new disc, Baroness is hosting a series of acoustic in-store performances between their headlining dates in July and August.
One of those acoustic shows will take place at West Ashley vinyl store Monster Music & Movies at 4 p.m. Aug. 11. There will be an electric show at Music Farm downtown that same night at 8 p.m., and advanced tickets are on sale for $26.
At Monster Music, fans can listen to Baroness unplugged and get autographs and copies of "Gold & Grey," which will be available on CD, cassette and vinyl.
For more information, visit yourbaroness.com/acoustic-in-store-performances-announced-gold-grey-tour.