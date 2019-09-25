Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

You don’t necessarily have to be distinguished, and you don’t necessarily have to be a gentleman, but all Dapper Dons and Snazzy Susans are welcome to be a part of this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday.

The event is a worldwide fundraiser for men’s health with “well-dressed gentlefolk” riding classic and vintage bikes through their respective towns. The ride was founded in Australia in 2012 and has participating teams and riders from more than 100 countries. Charleston’s charity partner is the Movember Foundation, which tackles prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Registration is required (gentlemansride.com).

While route specifics are only released to riders, if you want to be a lookie-loo, the best spots should be along the Battery (12:30-1 p.m.-ish) and King Street (1:30-2 p.m.-ish). The group will depart from West Ashley around noon.

The Rumble 'n' Rock After-Party at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. is open to the public and will be heavy on the entertainment, featuring live music from The Mizfits (Misfits tribute band), DJ Doyce and local favorites Whiskey Diablo. There also will be awards, games and prizes, vendors, a photo booth and fire performers.

The day’s activities are presented by Clifton Parker (Ellev Advertising Agency, Mizfits lead singer) and Charleston Animal Society, with a little help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Over the Moon Productions.

WHEN: After-party: 3-8 p.m. Sept. 29

WHERE: After-party: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission for the after-party

MORE INFO: 843-902-7107, gentlemansride.com, letsrumbleandrock.com

MOJA Festival

The 36th annual MOJA Festival has returned with its celebration of the richness of the African American and Caribbean culture and art, with 11 days of multi-disciplinary events and activities. “Moja” is the Swahili word for “one,” and the festival encompasses the true meaning of the word in its focus on unity and harmony in the community.

Here are a few highlights. Details can also be found at mojafestival.com

The Opening Day Street Parade will bring bright bursts of colorful costumes through downtown Charleston on Thursday, featuring musicians and dancers, community groups, the Boy Scouts, youth athletic teams and local schools. Additional performers include Deninufay African Dance and Drumming, the Military Magnet Academy Band, the Alpha Angels Dance Team and the St. Andrews School of Math and Science Cheerleaders.

The parade route will begin at Marion Square, head down King Street and turn onto Market Street, ending at the U.S. Custom House at the corner of East Bay Street. 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

The tradition of the Reggae Block Dance continues on Friday at Brittlebank Park, featuring an evening of Jamaican roots, rock and reggae with Mighty Joshua & The Zion 5 and Keith Porter of The Itals. Mighty Joshua’s repertoire consists of the djembe and djun djun drums, as well as the didgeridoo. The Itals got together in Jamaica in the mid-1970s and the album “Rasta Philosophy” was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Reggae Album in 1987. 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; Brittlebank Park, corner of Fishburne St. and Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston; Free admission.

Heritage Day at Old Towne Creek County Park on Saturday will feature “community cultural ambassadors” with a day full of activities, workshops, poetry readings, a health fair, youth performances and more. Scheduled to appear are the Royal Baptist Praise and Worship Choir and the Groove Line Band with Gwen Peeler. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston; Free admission.

The MOJA Finale on Oct. 7 at Hampton Park is another family-friendly day of fun, food and festivities. Scheduled to perform is The Motown Throwdown, featuring Kanika Moore on vocals and Mike Quinn on saxophone. 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7; Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Blvd., downtown Charleston; Free admission.

Park Circle Oktoberfest

EVO Pizzeria and The Brew Cellar have put on a heckuva party the past few years, but now they’ve gotten so big for their lederhosen, they’ve had to move Saturday’s fourth annual family-friendly Park Circle Oktoberfest to Riverfront Park. There still will be award-winning brews and “unique selections,” as well as a “specialty beer tent” with vintage brews and special one-offs. New this year is the S.C. Brewers Guild Tent, which is a separate and ticketed area, featuring unlimited samplings of more than 20 different state brewers ($45 per person; bit.ly/2kCxd94).

Area restaurants and food vendors will be on site with traditional German fare and other fan-favorite options. Arts and crafts vendors will be set up along the Cooper River and musical entertainment will be provided by the Hans Schmidt German Band, Josh Roberts & Friends, Red Cedar Review and The Royal Tinfoil. The Fun Factory will have a play area for the kiddos. Dogs are welcome for the festivities.

As for the Oktoberfest competitions, start practicing now for the stein hoist, beer mile, keg rolls, farmers carry and some ax-throwing with Blade & Bull (safety first!).

WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28

WHERE: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission; $10 venue parking

MORE INFO: 843-225-1796; bit.ly/2m9d9M7

Sea Island Arts Fest

The second annual Sea Island Arts Fest at James Island Town Hall on Sunday is a nice collaboration between the town of Jim Isle, James Island Outreach and the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, to raise funds for educational enrichment programming during the school year, as well as the community’s food bank.

This festival “celebrates art of all kinds, especially Sea Island art, its traditions and innovations.” Specifically, there will be glass-blowing demonstrations from Malcolm Knight and sweetgrass basket-making with Annie Scott, the “Sweetgrass Lady.”

In addition to a showcase of arts and crafts vendors (and food), attendees can expect music and dance performances, featuring Americana/bluegrass band Palmetto Rose, rock from the Dreamland Band, '60s and '70s classics from Wildflower Station and the choirs and praise dancers from First Baptist Church of James Island. The event’s emcee, also on the performance schedule, is Lowcountry blues piano man, Shrimp City Slim.

The day will begin with a parade from the old town hall on Camp Road to the new one on Dills Bluff.

WHEN: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 29

WHERE: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

PRICE: $5 general (includes raffle entry); $2 ages 12 and younger (or free with a food pantry donation)

MORE INFO: 843-795-4141, jiarts.org