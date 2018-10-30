Blogging has been a term in the internet world since the mid-'90s, when college students were posting "personal homepages" to get their writing online. Skip ahead two decades and some change and it's a fixture, with photo blogs and written diaries mapping out people's lives and passions with themes on just about anything you could imagine.
And since YouTube started the vlogging culture ("video blogging"), a new element has been added to traditional blogs: advertising. That has led to the current age of the social media influencer — someone who has access to a large audience and gets paid to promote particular brands on their accounts, be it Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or a blog website.
That's right. People are getting paid to blog or even just to post pictures with a fun caption — and not just celebrities, like the Kardashians, who can rack up to $500,000 for a social media post. Everyday average Joes are finding a niche, growing followers and cashing in on a whole new world of advertising that businesses are shifting toward.
"A series of Instagram posts by a fashion blogger with 500,000 followers and a cult-following could sell out an entire product line within 24 hours," reports Later, an online blog that released a report on the state of Instagram marketing.
That report, released in early 2018, reveals that over 22 percent of businesses were partnering with influencers, with that number expected to increase to 40 percent by the end of the year. And 86 percent of businesses currently partnering with influencers were planning to partner with more in the future.
And some of the people entering that viable and growing market are based right here in Charleston.
Lifestyle
Charleston Weekender
Website: thecharlestonweekender.com
Instagram: @charlestonweekender
Followers: 18.9K
Liz Martin first started taking product photos for her local brand, Cannonborough Collective, back in 2015. After hearing that blogging was a good form of promotion and search engine optimization (SEO), she started one. An adventurer at heart, she came up with the name Charleston Weekender as a way to inspire others to, as she puts it, "make every day feel more like the weekend."
Her posts include everything from her travels to fashion. And, of course, she continutes to highlight her own brand and shop with a lot of local pictures as well. For instance, she has a post of one of the pineapple balloons she sells in front of downtown's Pineapple Fountain.
"The main feedback I've gotten from my audience is that they like my colorful photos and they also like that I share about the real parts of my life that aren't always as pretty," Martin says.
And being a social media influencer isn't always pretty. She spends a lot of time and creativity crafting daily posts — and it isn't even her full-time job.
"I think it's really tough to make money purely as a blogger or Instagram influencer unless you have time to devote to pitching to brands a lot or have larger follower counts," Martin says, adding that she hasn't been able to purely sustain a business on brand sponsorships alone.
But she does make some extra money by offering a workshop that helps teach others how to grow an Instagram following, how to work with brands and how to pitch ideas to land collaborations. And she says that collaboration with other bloggers and brands is key.
"I have spent all this time figuring out how it all works, so I love to help others learn my shortcuts," she says.
Other notable blogs: Explore Charleston, Holy City Sinner
Fashion
Hillheady
Website: hillheady.com
Instagram: @hillheady
Followers: 14.1K
Hillary Conheady is one of the many Charleston Instagrammers taking on the fashion beat. She created her blog in 2016 and focuses on bright and colorful trends to spread her passion for fashion and positivity. And she keeps it local for the locals, with scenes in front of downtown houses and prominent locations, like Rainbow Row. She says her Charleston followers really appreciate those recognizable scenes.
"I think Charlestonians are following along because, while I do share my current favorite trends, I also share what I am doing throughout the day, where I am eating and where I am traveling to," Conheady says.
XOXO, I. Joelle
Website: xoxoijoelle.com
Instagram: @xoxoijoelle
Followers: 2.7K
Ireana Nathan isn't just a fashion blogger but a motivator. She started her blog, XOXO, I. Joelle to share her own fashion sense but also the message that no matter what size you are, you can still be stylish and confident.
Though she has less followers than some of Charleston's other social media influencers, Nathan has already attained a paid partnership at just a couple thousand followers. She thinks her message has a lot to do with it.
"(Readers) like bloggers who are real and authentic," Nathan says. "Someone who isn't just putting on a front for social media but being themselves wholeheartedly."
Other notable blogs: Shades of Pinck, The Bow Tie Gent, Sweet Southern Prep, Fashion and Fishing
Parenting
Little Adi
Website: littleadi.com
Instagram: @little_adi_co
Followers: 127K
With over 100,000 followers, Adrianne Betz is one of the career-level social media influencers from Charleston that is crossing the boundaries between fashion and family. She's tied her blog, which she started just over two years ago, into her business with a fashionable children's clothing line and an added source of income through partnerships.
"I see myself as a blogger who speaks to the millennial moms, giving them lifestyle tips and family-friendly content with an occasional mix of this complicated yet fulfilling reality of entrepreneurship," Betz says.
She agrees with many other bloggers that authenticity and organic growth is key.
"I've gained my followers trust and they truly do look to me for product recommendations, whether that be a rug for their living room or an all-natural skincare product for their newborn," she says.
Charleston Moms Blog
Website: charleston.citymomsblog.com
Instagram: @chsmomsblog
Followers: 2.6K
Jody Vitali is part of a larger blog community that spans over 80 cities across the nation. Charleston is just one of them on the City Moms Blog Network, and the Lowcountry itself has 30 paid contributing writers.
"By providing valuable, local guides, in-person events and stories from fellow moms in the trenches, we are a one-stop resource for moms in the Charleston area," Vitali says.
And it's not all rainbows and butterflies. It's about revealing the hard parts of parenting.
"Motherhood can at times feel lonely and look messy," Vitali says. "Our stories show readers that they are not alone, and that we can all relate."
Other notable blogs: Designer Bags + Dirty Diapers, Hanging with the Hewitts
Food + Bev
Cocktail Bandits
Website: cocktailbandits.com
Instagram: @cocktailbandits
Followers: 29K
Two Charleston women have hopped on the Intagram bandwagon to give a unique perspective to the food, beverage, hospital and tourism industry with a splash of female empowerment. The cocktail bandits, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves, are the dynamic duo with a blog and book making a splash in the Holy City.
And their particular journey shows that often the next step to a blog is, in fact, to publish a book.
"We were working on our blog, writing about our adventures. We were not thinking about a book," says Caldwell. But one email from Evening Post Books changed the game, and here they are now.
Charleston Foodie Babe
Instagram: @charlestonfoodiebabe
Followers: 17.5K
Stephanie Lee followed a few food-themed Instagram accounts in New York City and Los Angeles before starting her very own in the Holy City three years ago.
Now, with almost 20,000 followers, it's still a "side-hustle" but brings in income via sponsored posts, consulting and events. It was never Lee's intention to make it a full-time gig, though. Nonetheless, she spends a lot of effort making sure what she shares — which ranges from seafood at Hank's to food truck fare at Wine Under the Oaks at Boone Hall Plantation — is frequent, relevant and interesting, with a splash of sarcasm.
"The most effective bloggers and influencers not only convey their enthusiasm while delivering information to their audience but also create a sense of community and facilitate social connection, often on- and off-line," she says.
Other notable blogs: Charleston Foodie Guy, Eater Charleston, Basil and Bubbly, Charleston Food Writer
Weddings + Events
Coastal Bride
Website: acoastalbride.com
Instagram: @coastalbride
Followers: 8K
Gillian Ellis created the Charleston Blog Society in 2015, when her blog Coastal Bride was just starting. She wanted a space to meet other bloggers and bounce ideas off each other.
She's now made a career out of blogging. Her biggest advice is to stay patient. In an age of instant gratification, blogging still takes time before it reaps rewards.
"Blogging, like any small business, takes dedication and passion before it can become a productive business," Ellis says. "You need to build a large following before your blog can ever become a career and, for many, that takes several years."
Other notable blogs: The Wedding Row, Charleston Blonde
Music
Extra Chill
Website: extrachill.com
Instagram: @extrachill
Followers: 3.6K
Chris Huber was working at a former store on King Street called The Vault in 2016 with Matt Zutell of local band Human Resources. He showed Zutell the "baby version" of his blog Extra Chill, which was basically a compilation of live videos of bands that Huber liked.
Zutell asked Huber if he wanted to interview Human Resources.
"The interview wasn't particularly good, but it was what made me realize that Charleston didn't really have a dedicated, independent source for the budding music scene," Huber says.
That turned into a fully operating music blog with photography, music news, interviews and song premieres.
As for money at this point, Huber says he's making a little — "about enough to buy a case of beer every month" — but he's slowly gaining advertising dollars. This year, he also hosted the first Extra Chill Fest, a music event featuring all South Carolina artists.
He says the best part to him is the feedback from local musicians and the music scene that what he's doing is valuable to the community.
Other notable blogs: Disco Teepee, South Carolina Music Guide, Scene SC
Pets
Lionel the Hedgehog
Instagram: @lionelthehog
Followers: 134K
Another money-making Instagram account arrives with Lionel the Hedgehog, a "spiky but sweet" social media influencer in the pet world. Owner Anna Mathias has partnered with several brands, including Wayfair and Coach, whose products are featured in her dynamic photos of Lionel. Yes, even pets can make money.
Other notable Instagram accounts: Charleston Max, Louis the Pug
Who are your favorite local bloggers and social media influencers to follow? Email yours to koyer@postandcourier.com.