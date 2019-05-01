North Charleston Arts Fest

The 37th annual North Charleston Arts Fest runs through Sunday and includes comprehensive visual, literary and performing arts events featuring local, regional and national artists. The best part: the majority of the events are free.

Some of the larger offerings are included here, but check the website for a complete list of activities, from puppet shows to dinner theater, comedy shows to poetry and spoken word presentations, visual arts workshops to youth dance showcases and performances from local school bands and choirs.

The Arty Block Party in the Olde Village on Friday is an art market and street dance party, featuring live music from New Galaxy and the Dirk Quinn Band, local vendor booths, circus entertainment from Good Clean Fun and a kids’ zone. 5-9 p.m. May 3, East Montague Ave. between Jenkins and Virginia avenues; free admission.

The World Arts Expo at Riverfront Park on Saturday is an international/multicultural celebration, featuring visual and performing artists in music and dance, special presentations, a medieval village and hands-on activities, as well as vendor booths, a food truck rodeo roving entertainment and a kids’ zone, including batik and origami artists, flower printing and jewelry-making. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1001 Everglades Ave.; free admission.

The Exhibition Encore at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Sunday will highlight the judged fine art, photography, fine craft and youth sculpture exhibitions, with entertainment from ContraForce, David Archer, Jesse Shafer and Wayne Daws, as well as live art demonstrations and additional hands-on activities. Food trucks will be on site, as well as inflatables for the kids. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Exhibit Hall A, 5001 Coliseum Drive; free admission.

Also on Sunday is the inaugural Park Circle Pickin’ Crawl, featuring a full day of bluegrass and Americana music, with Aaron Firetag & Friends, Blue Plantation, The Daniels and Yeehaw Junction. Participating venues are Orange Spot Coffee, Commonhouse Aleworks, Southern Roots Smokehouse and DIG in the Park. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; free admission.

MORE INFO: 843-740-5854, northcharlestonartsfest.com

May the Fourth

“Do or do not. There is no try.” - Yoda

For all you "Star Wars" fans out there, Saturday is a special day just for you: May the Fourth be with you.

Getting in on the action a little early, the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will host an adults-only May the Fourth event on Thursday, featuring storm troopers and other guests, food, local brews, a droid obstacle course, other games and activities, as well as a silent disco. Costumes are encouraged and the $25 ticket is all-inclusive. 6-9 p.m. May 2, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston. 843-853-8962, explorecml.org/calendar/may-the-4th

Frothy Beard Brewing Company and Zombie Bob’s Pizza at Ashley Landing are hosting an all-day family-friendly Star Wars Celebration, with arts and crafts and kids’ games and activities, visits from Tuffy Tiger, Charlie the RiverDog and the Stingrays, as well as costume contests for bigs (adults) and littles. Grown-ups will have a chance to drop some knowledge with "Star Wars"-themed trivia, as well as a chance to win raffle prizes. Also – free Krispy Kreme doughnuts (bonus!). Noon-4 p.m. kids’ stuff, 7-9 p.m. adult trivia May 4, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston; free admission. 843-872-4201, bit.ly/2VytEkR

The Galactic Pub Crawl, hosted by Markster Con, will take over downtown Charleston and isn’t just about "Star Wars." It will celebrate “all galactic fandoms,” including "Star Trek," "Doctor Who," "The Orville," "Battlestar Galactica," "Firefly," "Stargate," "Alien," and so on and so forth. Costumes/cosplay are definitely encouraged. The Space Port (aka place of registration) is Ink N Ivy (565 King St.), and participating King Street pubs include Charleston Beer Works, Uptown Social and Burns Alley Tavern, and on Calhoun Street are Mynt, Big Gun Burger Shop and Carolina Ale House (145 Calhoun St.) for the after-party. Tickets include drink specials and themed commemorative keepsakes. 4-11 p.m. May 4; $20 admission. bit.ly/2PCTOxd, facebook.com/markstercon.charleston

Rusty Bull Brewing will host May the 4th Beer with You as part of its second anniversary celebration, with the Root Note food truck, music from Meshell Wolf and Keys & Company, the Kentucky Derby on the tube and the release of its Barrel Aged Darth Marwhal beer. 5-10 p.m. May 4, 3005 W. Montague St., North Charleston; free admission. 843-225-8600, facebook.com/RustyBullBeer

Pint of Hope: Star Wars Day at Snafu Brewing Company will include "Star Wars" movies on both televisions, a "Star Wars"-themed specialty beer, music from Tyler Boone and food from J&B’s Bucket List. Snafu will donate $1 per pint to Palmetto Community Care, which assists those living with HIV and AIDS. 2-6 p.m. May 4, 3280 Industry Drive, North Charleston; free admission. 843-767-4121, bit.ly/2vsukJF

Manny’s Mediterranean Grille will host May the 4th Be with You Star Wars Team Trivia Night, with cash prizes, food and drink specials, and of course, bragging rights. 8-10 p.m. May 4, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston; free admission. 843-763-3908, bit.ly/2PCZNSU

May 4th is also Free Comic Book Day and here’s where you can do the rounds:

Captain’s Comics & Toys (1209-D Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston) will have over 60 different comics available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and some anticipated new titles are expected from "Spider-Man," "Stranger Things," "Bob’s Burgers" and "Firefly," along with a young adult series from DC Comics, “Under the Moon: A Catwoman Story.” In addition to some freebies, there will be comics on sale for $1, deals on Star Wars, Marvel and DC figures and older comics, as well as special appearances from artists Shawn Durington, Marcus Cripps and Carolina Caricatures. 843-766-6611, captainscomics.com

The Sparrow (1078 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston) will host Park Circle Comics for Taking Flight 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with selections of free comics, the annual clearance sale and boxes of bargain comics, graphic novels, collector comics, sets and premium and wall comics. A $5 suggested donation to Park Circle Cares gets you a ticket for 10 free comics, a drink from the bar gets you a ticket for 10 free comics and spending $10 on sale items will get you a ticket from 10 free comics. bit.ly/2WfiKO1

From 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Soundwave Comics (2139 N. Main St., Summerville) will have more than 4,000 comics in stock and each guest will be offered a choice of three free comics, with additional discounted prices on graphic novels, statues, toys and more, including the limited Black Suit Spider-Man statue. 843-821-8810, facebook.com/soundwavecomics