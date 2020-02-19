Mardi Gras, Irish Fest and an outdoor movie for your Charleston weekend

Mardi Gras, rah-rah, ooh-la-la

Not that Charleston ever really needs a reason to par-tay, but Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras celebrations are coming together, starting this weekend.

LoLA, Park Circle’s Low Country Louisiana Seafood Kitchen, has a little something planned for several days in a row. Mardi Gras Friday (4:30-7:30 p.m.) will feature a special happy hour with music from Ric McCants & The Cats. The Mardi Gras Block Party on Saturday (noon-6 p.m.) will feature a street bar, food truck, crawfish boil and live music from Davis Coen, Johnny Ace and Sidewalk Zydeco. The Mardi Gras Brunch on Sunday (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) will include Creole Bloody Marys and mimosas, and live music from Hot Club of Charleston. Fat Tuesday (4-8 p.m.) will feature another crawfish boil, hurricanes (the beverage, not gale force winds) and king cake. LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston; 843-990-9416, lolaparkcircle.com

Frothy Beard Brewing and Zombie Bob’s Pizza will welcome the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Pop Band for their Mardi Gras Celebration on Friday (6-8:30 p.m.). Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Suite 1, Charleston; 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com

Charleston Latin Dance will present the Return of Mambo Nights edition of Mardi Gras Masquerade Party: The Venetian Ball on Friday (8 p.m.-midnight), with a salsa lesson, followed by open dancing with DJ Yaenette (salsa, bachata, merengue, etc.). Cocktail attire is the order of the evening, as well as wearing a mask (the Carnivale-type, not the Halloween-type). BYOB. Ballroom Dance Charleston, 2408 Ashley River Road; $10 per person; 843-345-1791, ballroomdancecharleston.com

Deco will host a Mardi Party edition of its 95SX Hit Music Now Friday Night Live (9:30 p.m.), with themed-cocktails, $10 bottomless champagne (10 p.m.-midnight), and DJ Natty Heavy will assist with the Battle of Beads ($50 to the winners). Deco Charleston, 28 Ann St., downtown; 843-636-2990, facebook.com/decocharleston

While the Folly Gras festival is no more, the folks on Folly Beach are still planning to celebrate. Planet Follywood, The Crab Shack, The Drop In and Jack of Cups will host a Mardi Gras Block Party on Saturday (1-6 p.m.), featuring brass bands, a walking parade (2 p.m.), costume contest (4 p.m.) and live music from Thomas Champagne (1-4 p.m.). Along with food and beverage specials, there will be jambalaya and fried alligator. Center St., Folly Beach; bit.ly/2P5mzDR

Loggerhead’s will host Logger Gras on Saturday (noon-5 p.m.), featuring a whole-hog barbecue party and live music from Chris Dodson. “Festive attire is encouraged.” Loggerhead’s Beach Grill, 123 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach; $20 wristband; 843) 588-2365, bit.ly/2UXlL7Q

Blue Steel Promotions is at it again, this time with its Mardi Gras Bar Crawl on King Street on Saturday (1-9 p.m.), hoping to “pick up the torch” with Folly Gras no longer an option. Participating venues (the usual suspects in Blue Steel’s bar crawls) include The Brick (24 Ann St.), Charleston Beer Works (480 King St.), Silver Dollar (478 King St.), Republic (462 King St.), John King (428 King St.) and Deco (28 Ann St.). Scorecards can be picked up at check-in at The Brick (1-4 p.m.), where there will be some other swag and goodies. Be sure to wear your “best Mardi Gras attire.” Begin at 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston; $20-$35 (a portion of proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society); bit.ly/2udmpmK

The Royal American will host its annual Mardi Gras Party on Saturday (8 p.m.), featuring live music and a tribute to The Meters, with beads, noisemakers and additional party favors provided. 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston; $10 admission; 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

Bohemian Bull on James Island will host its Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil on Sunday (4-7 p.m.), including live music from the Jaykob Kendrick Band, ax-throwing with Blade & Bull and food and beverage specials. Dressing in your best Mardi Gras gear is encouraged. Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island; $18.95 crawfish boil buckets; 843-225-1817, bohemianbull.com

Fat Tuesday Cosmic Bowling (lasers!) returns to The Alley (4 p.m.-until) for a special edition of Light Up the Lanes, with frozen hurricanes and gumbo on the evening’s special menu, along with the usual $2 Tuesday specials. Standard reservation regulations still apply. The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston; 843-818-4080, bit.ly/2wlcGeC

Voodoo in Avondale will host its Let the Good Times Roll Fat Tuesday Party (6 p.m.-midnight) so you can “get all the debauchery out of your system,” featuring traditional Bourbon Street drinks (e.g., hurricanes, hand grenades), Bayou eats (e.g., gator bites), a second line with the NOLA Parade Band, dance party with Mike Quinn’s Super Funk and a costume contest. Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge, 15 Magnolia Road, Charleston; $5 admission; 843-769-0228, facebook.com/VooTikiBar

LowCountry Irish Fest

‘Tis no matter that St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until next month, it’s always a good time for a little “Erin go Bragh!” The LowCountry Irish Fest returns to the Charleston Music Hall on Sunday, a family-friendly day full of music and culture, “celebrating all things uniquely Irish in South Carolina and the Lowcountry.” Featured musicians include The Byrne Brothers (family group from Dublin, and the dad is a bagpipe champion); SYR, pronounced “sire” (Celtic rock folk band from Columbia); Carroll Brown Band (four-piece Irish-American group — think pub tunes!); and The Bograts (local Irish-American duo — Christian Carroll carries on the legacy of his late father, Steve Carroll). Seldom Sober and Catherine Kinder will offer traditional music sessions. Also performing will be The Legacy Irish Dancers and the Charleston Pipe Band (which is primarily composed of police, fire and safety officers).

WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Feb. 23

WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $12-$25

MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, lowcountryirishfest.com

Rock the Block

Home Team BBQ will host the third annual Rock the Block benefit for Hogs for the Cause on Saturday, a family-friendly day full of food, drink and music.

Pitmasters from all over will provide the grub: Fox Bros. (Atlanta), Taqueria del Sol (Atlanta), Ella and Ollie’s (Edisto Island), and also from our neck of the woods are Jackrabbit Filly, The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse and Halls Chophouse.

Lindsay Collins of the “effinbradio” podcast will be the hostess with the mostess for the afternoon, with live music provided by the Kenny George Band (Aiken), Moontower (Atlanta) and headliner Paul Cauthen (East Texas). There also will be a kids’ zone and chances to win some raffle prizes.

Hogs for the Cause is a nonprofit that aims to alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children and their families during the fight against pediatric brain cancer.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22

WHERE: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free admission, but donations accepted

MORE INFO: 843-225-7427, ext. 4, hometeambbq.com/happenings/

‘Star Wars’ & Stingrays

The S.C. Stingrays have got it going on this weekend, with "Star Wars" Night on Saturday and Mascot Mania Day/Cool Ray’s Birthday on Sunday.

“Star Wars” will be the theme of the evening on Saturday, with special characters in attendance and some added bells and whistles for fun. The first 2,000 fans for this game against the Atlanta Gladiators will be eligible for the “good vs. evil” light sword display — although, I prefer to call it a light saber. I had one back when it was nothing more than a plastic red flashlight with a white tube attached to it. I was an only child. My parents got me two, so that I wouldn’t have to play by myself. No sound effects on that little gem. I did those all on my own. But I digress.

Sunday is Cool Ray’s 27th birthday, so all of his local mascot buddies will celebrate his special day at this kid-themed, family-friendly event. Those who have submitted an RSVP are Charlie the RiverDog, Clyde the Cougar from the College of Charleston, Spike from The Citadel and Leo from the Charleston Battery, but more are expected to attend this game against the Worcester Railers. I was my high school’s mascot one year, but we don’t have to talk about that. Kids who take their ice skates and helmets to the game can “Skate with the Rays” for 30 minutes after the final buzzer.

WHEN: Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 22 and 3:05 p.m. Feb. 23

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $16-$34+

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, stingrayshockey.com/en/promotions

Movie Night in the Park

The Charleston Parks Conservancy is always hosting events to get folks out-and-about and enjoying local green space, and its Movie Night in the Park series kicks off Friday with “The Lion King” at Magnolia Park in West Ashley. Families can enjoy games and activities before the film, and the Area 51 food truck will be on site. Leashed pets are permitted.

Each film screening is in a different park, either in West Ashley, downtown Charleston or on James Island, and there will be a different food truck each time. The series runs once a month through May, will take a breather during the summer, and resume in the fall, ending before the winter chill makes spending time outside less enjoyable. Future screenings include “Trolls,” “Aladdin,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Addams Family,” “Cool Runnings” and “Enchanted.”

WHEN: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21

WHERE: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org