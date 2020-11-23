Mannheim Steamroller announces 2021 Gaillard concert in time for Christmas

Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas concert tour was supposed to make its rounds this holiday season, but like many other events this year the coronavirus has waylaid it.

However, it's officially on the books that the neoclassical new-age orchestra will be coming to Charleston in 2021. The Gaillard announced the show is slated for Nov. 27 next year.

To bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to fans in the wake of a live show, the ensemble wanted to make next year's announcement in time for this year's holiday season. The show is set to feature favorite original hits, Christmas classics and multimedia effects.

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million of which fall in the Christmas genre. This was the first year Mannheim Steamroller was unable to tour in 35 years.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, and prices range from $49.50 to $89.50, plus applicable fees. Call 843-242-3099 or go online to gaillardcenter.org to purchase.