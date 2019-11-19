Mandy Moore is perhaps better known for her movie roles ("A Walk to Remember," "Chasing Liberty," "Because I Said So") than her singing career.

Yet, the actress and singer-songwriter will be embarking on a music tour for the first time in a decade, with a stop scheduled in the Lowcountry. She will be performing on March 31 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Moore, who is releasing an anticipated album next year, dropped her most recent record "Amanda Leigh" in 2009.

Her songs "Candy," "In My Pocket" and "I Want to Be With You" were U.S. pop Top 40s hits from 1999 to 2001. She also was featured on the 2010 animated Disney movie "Tangled" soundtrack, where she voiced Rapunzel.

For the upcoming album, Moore worked with longtime collaborator and producer Mike Viola and with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, the singer-songwriter and guitarist for folk rock band Dawes.

"I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse," Moore said in a tour statement. "It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at mandymoore.com, ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.