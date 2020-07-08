You are the owner of this article.
Make outer space the final 'fun'-tier in this week's word search

To complement Charleston Scene's story about the album release of local duo Retired Astronauts, this week’s word search theme is outer space.

The 39 listed words are movies, TV shows, songs or bands that have some “out of this world” concept in the title/name. There are 13 hidden words, and they are all planets. Some are real and some are fictional. Being of a certain age, I will always consider Pluto a planet, so you can count that as one of the real ones.

Words are in all directions (and backward). May the force be with you. Live long and prosper (and wear a mask).

