Coach Dabo Swinney and Isaiah Simmons after a loss during the Clemson and LSU National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. LSU won 42-25. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

The game last night didn't quite go as planned for a lot of South Carolina football fans. In a heated match, the Tigers lost to the Tigers, and Clemson broke its 29-game winning streak to take a disappointing "L". 

If you orange and purple-donned kitty cat lovers are still upset about the outcome, you can use this tragedy to your advantage. Here's how. Charleston's rage room, The Break Room, is offering 20 percent off discounts through Saturday if you mention the National Championship in your comments while booking online. 

The rage room is perhaps the perfect place for you to take out your feelings on Clemson's loss, a space where you pay to smash inanimate objects with baseball bats and crowbars. 

Bust up some old TVs, take out your anger on some antique vases and get it all out by breaking a bucket of bottles.

To book your session, go to tbrcharleston.com.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.