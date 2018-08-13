Texas country crooners Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen are joining forces for an up-close-and-personal concert that’s coming on Oct. 28 to the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The intimate acoustic performance is supposed to imitate a casual jam session, just like the two old friends used to do on Keen’s front porch in College Station, Texas, when they co-wrote “The Front Porch Song,” which both artists later recorded on their respective debut albums.
Lovett and Keen have collectively released almost 30 albums over the span of their careers. Both have been inducted in the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame, while Lovett has also racked up four Grammy Awards. This performance will brush over the highlights of their songwriting histories, featuring stripped-down versions of their most notable hits, along with a in-the-round style retelling of stories in between the music.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17. Prices range from $48-$102.50 and are available by phone at 843-242-3099, online at gaillardcenter.org or at the box office at 95 Calhoun Street. Presale access is available for those who are Charleston Gaillard Center Members. To become one, contact the development office at development@gaillardcenter.org or dial 843-579-6452.