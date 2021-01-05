Love Baby Yoda? 'Mandalorian' trivia night in Mount Pleasant for Star Wars series fans.

This is the way.

For those who can't get enough of the Star Wars universe, this Mandalorian trivia night might be the place to show off some acquired knowledge from the Disney+ hit show that has been a favorite for locked-in bingers.

Fans of the American space Western can attend the themed trivia event next week. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Mex 1 in Park Circle.

Trivia teams are limited to a first-come, first-serve basis, and masks are required when not eating or drinking at your restaurant table.

Baby Yoda, or Grogu as we now know him, will be at the center of questioning, and there will be drink specials all night along with "The Mandalorian"-themed prizes.

May the force be with you.