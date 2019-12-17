A holiday pop-up bar at Mount Pleasant's Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is jingling the bells of local cocktail sippers with its Fa La La La-festive menu of seasonal beverages. The temporary takeover has brought with it an explosion of Christmas decor — wrapping paper, garland, ornaments, ribbons and over 15,000 lights. It's like walking into a winter wonderland.

The Miracle Pop-Up Bar is a temporary Christmas enterprise that appears in cities across the country, and this year Mount Pleasant made Santa's nice list. Bartenders wear ugly Christmas sweaters or elf and Santa suits, while themed beverages come in Santa mugs, dinosaur-wearing-a-Santa-hat mugs, or a frosted reindeer glass with whipped cream on top.

The drinks are decking the halls with kitschy names like Run Run Rudolph, Bad Santa, Christmas Carol Barrel and Grinch Grog. It's impossible not to feel the holiday cheer.

While the Miracle Pop-Up Bar is well worth a visit, some of Charleston's year-round restaurants and bars are trying to keep up with the Christmas craziness by gift-wrapping some alcohol-infused presents of their own.

If you're headed downtown for a drink this December, here's a curated list of Charleston's "12 cocktails of Christmas" to get you in the holiday "spirits."

Sweater Weather at Basic Kitchen

A partridge in a pear tree

Earl Gray-infused bourbon, Amaro, pear, port and cardamom bitters coalesce for this cozy seasonal beverage at Basic Kitchen. The restaurant provides a light and airy space and is known for serving up local produce, fresh-squeezed juices and a smorgasbord of healthy fare. The Sweater Weatheris a wintry treat on the drink menu for $13.

Santa's Little Helper-tini at The Brick

Two turtle doves

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring, tingle tingling too. Come on, it's lovely weather for a Santa’s Little Helper-(tini) with you. This festive bev is made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, French Vanilla Ciroc and creme de coconut with an Oreo rim and dusting. You'll be dashing through the snow every Monday in December to get to The Brick from 7 p.m. to close, when the cocktail is just $6. (Usually, it's $7.)

Santa's Little Helper at Felix

Three French hens

This beverage at King Street's Paris-inspired restaurant and bar is in keeping with the theme of helping Santa. It's made with shaken and chilled egg white (it's a "White Christmas"!), muddled strawberries, simple syrup, lemon juice, heavy cream and vodka. The $13 beverage is shaken and double-strained and then topped with ginger beer and garnished with rosemary sprig.

Santa's Summer House at Wild Common

Four calling birds

Wild Common fully embraced the holiday spirit with a "12 days of Christmas cocktails" list ($10-$17), divided into "Naughty" and "Nice" sections. Those on the "Nice" list are classic favorites; those on the "Naughty" list are more experimental blends. The $15 tropical Santa's Summer House made the "Naughty" list with roasted pineapple, tiki spice and a three-rum blend. Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way to say Merry Christmas to you!

Not to be left off the sleigh is the Poinsettia with vodka, cranberry lime and soda; Gingerbread Man with aged rum, gingerbread and almond liqueur; Coal Abides with vodka, Hoodoo and "coal" ice cubes; and the Caroler's Courage with marshmallow-infused whiskey, Vermouth and blended bitters. They'll be served through Dec. 29, and a portion of all cocktail income will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Bourbon & Clyde at Doar Bros.

Five golden rings

This top-selling nightcap cocktail at The Doar Bros. is concocted with Woodford bourbon, green Chartreuse, Fernet, vanilla bean, orange foam and pistachio. Its glimmering golden color reflects the shine of Christmas' "five golden rings." This $12 beverage is available all season long on the "Modern Cocktails" menu. Another blend that might do the trick is the "Pumpkin Spice Latte Milk Punch" with a blend of rums, Copper & Kings American brandy, heirloom pumpkin, vanilla, ginger and baking spices.

Cousin Eddie's Eggnog at Bar Mash

Six geese a laying

Served up in a festive Frosty the Snowman mug, this spiked eggnog's name was crafted in honor of a cult-classic holiday flick, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Remember bathrobe and trooper hat-wearing Cousin Eddie and his mangy mutt Snots? What an iconic duo. This $12 drink was made in their honor, featuring George Dickel whiskey, Ron Zacapa 23, eggs, cream and nutmeg.

Bar Mash has a few other seasonal cocktails as well, including the Drop It Like It's Cocoa, Martini for a Mensch, 'Tis the Season and Yule Shoot Your Eye Out.

No Laws Claus at The Alley

Seven swans a swimming

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with this festive cocktail at The Alley. Let it snow with this winter wonderland dream that includes Godiva white chocolate, Rumple Minze, Stoli vanilla cream and crushed candy canes with whipped cream on top. It's $7 for 8 ounces or $12 for 16 ounces.

Tipsy Tito’s Hot Chocolate at Republic Garden & Lounge

Eight maids a milking

I want a hippopotamus for Christmas. And a delicious cocktail. You can find the latter at Republic, where there is spiked cocoa featuring Tito’s vodka, chocolate liqueur, cinnamon cream rum and hot chocolate. It's on the menu for $10. 'Tis the season!

Jaliso Jingle at HoM

Nine ladies dancing

Santa's getting spicy at this colorful downtown lounge known for its ping-pong tables and burgers with tots. It's Feliz Navidad with the Jalisco Jingle, an $8 cocktail made up of Goza Reposado tequila, chocolate-cinnamon syrup, chocolate bitters, an orange peel and a splash of soda. The rim is coated with sugar, dark cocoa powder, ground cinnamon and ground cayenne pepper for a little kick. It's available through the end of December.

Holly Jolly Gin & Tonic at 5Church

Ten lords a leaping

Made with gin, stone pine liqueur, rosemary-cranberry syrup and fever tree, the $15 Holly Jolly Gin & Tonic is a red-and-green festive delight. It's subtle but still on-brand for the holidays with its colors and flavors. It's like a Balsam fir in a glass! Pair your Christmas cocktail with a cheese or charcuterie plate from the menu for a holly jolly happy hour. Or, try the seasonal sangria.

Hot Mulled Cider at Burwell's Stone Fire Grill

Eleven pipers piping

Wear your holiday best (or ugly Christmas sweaters) to this American steakhouse by the downtown market for a drink that will soothe your throat and warm you up. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill is serving up a piping hot mulled cider, perfect for chilly winter weather. The $10 drink is made with Teeling Irish whiskey, cinnamon whiskey, apple cider, cinnamon and star anise.

My Hickory Honey Ham at The Gin Joint

Twelve drummers drumming

This holiday cocktail's name is from "Christmas With the Kranks" — the infamous scene in which a grocery store race and several sequential trials take place for the last hickory honey ham in stock. This Gin Joint drink is made with pork fat-washed whiskey, Luxardo gin, smoked maple syrup, Vermouth, apricot, mustard seed, angostura and saline. It's $12. There are a few other festive beverages on the December menu as well, like the Holiday Cheermiester ("The Grinch") and I Don't Know, Margo! ("National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation").