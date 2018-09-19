Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld have been best friends, according to Leno, since the beginning of their careers, and they have a lot in common: They're both comedians and they both love cars.
"If I admire anyone, it's Jerry. He's all about the joke, not his personal self," Leno says on a phone call with The Post and Courier in advance of his stand-up show on Sept. 30 at the Gaillard.
Jerry & Jay
While Leno now has his own NBC program, "Jay Leno's Garage," focusing on his passion for automobiles, Seinfeld stars in the Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," during which the fellow famous funny guy shows off a wide array of four-wheel vehicles and chats with other comedians.
They've both been on each others' shows.
On "Jay Leno's Garage," the two comedians chatted in a Porsche as Seinfeld drove around town. On "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," Leno admits it was his first time ever drinking coffee.
"I could drink two or three Coca-Colas before bed, so I never understand what caffeine really did because it never affected me," Leno says. "I'm not an alcohol guy either. There's no moral or religious conviction; it just doesn’t interest me."
So how did that first cup of joe taste to Leno?
"Terrible. I don't get it," he replies with a chuckle.
Leno and Seinfeld were both in the same comedy circuit in the '80s and then reached their peak in the '90s, when "Seinfeld" aired on NBC and Leno become the host of "The Tonight Show" in the immediate footsteps of Johnny Carson.
'The Tonight Show'
In that era of "The Tonight Show," when Leno received the best ratings the show has ever had, the comedian marveled at getting to interview the celebrities he had only dreamed of talking to when he was little.
He remembers interviewing some notable figures in politics, from former President Barack Obama to recently deceased Sen. John McCain, along with some entertaining pop stars, including Justin Timberlake and Neil Diamond, and awe-inspiring history-makers like astronauts John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin.
Leno hosted "The Tonight Show" from 1992 to 2009, when he relinquished the post to Conan O'Brien. That same year, he kicked off his very own NBC show, "The Jay Leno Show." After limited success from both, Leno returned to "The Tonight Show" in 2010, retiring officially from the program in 2014.
"I enjoyed it when I did it," Leno says. "When you’re 40 and you're talking to a 28-year-old supermodel, it’s sexy. When you’re 68, it’s creepy. You’re the creepy old guy. At some point, you outgrow the job and hand it off, and that’s fine."
In 2014, current host of "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon took over for Leno.
"I think Jimmy is more like Johnny Carson than anyone who’s ever done it," Leno says.
However, Leno has noted a significant shift in society since his early days as host.
"It’s just a different time," he says. "In the old days, the punchline to the joke might be, 'That’s like the president being with a porn star.' Now, the president is with a porn star. Where do you go from there?"
Jay Leno's Garage
"Jay Leno's Garage" allows Leno to keep doing what he loved — talking to interesting people — in a setting more fitting to his favorite hobby. He admits that he is much more interested in talking about cars than he ever was discussing music or sports.
"I get more reactions to the car show than to 'The Tonight Show,'" he says. "Five years ago might as well be 100 years ago in TV terms. ... The real trick is whatever you do next, don’t make it like what you did before."
The Emmy Award-winning show features interviews with a range of car aficionados and showcases Leno's extensive car collection. According to his latest count, he owns 186 cars, a few dozen more than Seinfeld's most recent tally.
Growing up in rural New England, Leno used to pass by broken lawn mowers and abandoned cars and snowmobiles. When he was just 12 years old, Leno ran across an abandoned little French car in an open field. He worked on it, got it running and started driving it.
"Back then, my mom would watch me through the window and let me drive that old car through the field," Leno says with a laugh. "She'd just yell, 'Be careful, kids.' Now, they'd call child services."
Stand-up comedy
It was perhaps some of those humorous moments that resonate in today's much-changed society that have inspired Leno's current stand-up segments.
"The Tonight Show" also prepared him for the creative process that comes with stand-up, from the thrill of brainstorming right before the show aired to delivering those last-minute one-liners and getting a good response. However, the daily TV show and comedy stage formats are a bit different, according to Leno.
"On 'The Tonight Show,' you were telling different jokes in the same place every day. With stand-up, I'm telling the same jokes in a different place every day," Leno explains.
But Leno draws his inspiration for stand-up from the same source that has kept him going all these years: people.
"I like people, so I interact with them a lot. People are very funny," Leno says, before diving into a story about someone he met in Toronto, Canada, while on tour who was just dying to know the answer to one question he had been holding onto until he met someone in show business.
Leno recalls the conversation, which began "with the fella asking, 'Can I ask you a question about TV? You know those commercials on TV where people are in the shower washing their hair with shampoo? Do they have any clothes on when they do those commercials?'"
Leno laughs out loud.
"You can't make this up."