You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local musicians forming band for unity concert in Summerville park

  • Updated
Azalea Park (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

A free concert in the park will take place next weekend. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

A free, family-friendly outdoor concert will take place next weekend in Summerville. 

A table of free food (Subway sandwiches) and a jump castle will be set up from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Brown Family Park in Nexton, 3000 Front Street. A band, formed by individual local musicians interested in promoting unity in the community, will perform. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and socially distance while in the park. 

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


The event, organized by Natasha King, is meant to promote "love, peace and a sense of comfort." 

“With all we have been through in the past few months, let’s take this opportunity to unwind and be uplifted,” said King.

For more information on the event, head to https://bit.ly/2D5G5xe

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.