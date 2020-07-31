Local musicians forming band for unity concert in Summerville park

A free, family-friendly outdoor concert will take place next weekend in Summerville.
A table of free food (Subway sandwiches) and a jump castle will be set up from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Brown Family Park in Nexton, 3000 Front Street. A band, formed by individual local musicians interested in promoting unity in the community, will perform.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear masks and socially distance while in the park.
The event, organized by Natasha King, is meant to promote "love, peace and a sense of comfort."
“With all we have been through in the past few months, let’s take this opportunity to unwind and be uplifted,” said King.
For more information on the event, head to https://bit.ly/2D5G5xe.