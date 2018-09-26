'11:11' by Darby Wilcox
Aug. 29, Real South Records
Eleven-song record "11:11" is the result of a decade of love, heartache, loss and self-discovery by Greenville Americana musician Darby Wilcox. She refers to the album as a "road map" to her life, outlining the highs and lows with 100 percent honesty and authenticity.
The unicorn guitar player in the desert on the cover of the disc conveys the record's overall vibe, which is somewhere between wandering, being lost and finding a magical place along the way.
"Tell it Like it is" opens the disc with just a subtle taste of Wilcox's ultimate vocal power. Each song builds into the next with energy and emotion before the record arrives at the raw and real, bittersweet and beautiful ballad "Falling Your Way" five songs in.
"My Divorce" follows right after with a painful revelation and revolution; she has overcome the fight, but the angst of those memories rises to the top.
"Well, life is what you make it, especially when it's not very fun," is a standout line from the song "A.M.," which features some string-bending guitar as Wilcox repeats as a mantra "I can make it alone."
The album ends with "God Help Me," a soft wanderlust tale of romance, with scenes of ocean waves and butterflies in your stomach.
Wilcox pours out the first fuzzy feelings of falling for someone, ending the album on the hopeful upswing of a tumultuous love story.
"There's nothing I can do. How can I go on with you on my mind? I want to see you again and vomit my words and act somewhat absurd. Lord, help me remember my name."
Her message? Just because you've lost love doesn't mean you won't find it again, but more importantly, love yourself, because sometimes, you're all you've got.
'Intermissions' by Edwn
Aug. 17, Storyteller Records
Charleston hip-hop is rising to the forefront of the music scene and some local talent is catching national attention. From the smooth cadence of Walter Brown to social-justice lyrics from Benny Starr and hard-hitting rap from Jah Jr., Charleston's hip-hop scene is versatile and volatile, moving to the brink of a breakthrough. Oh, and all of those artists have new or upcoming albums available.
Edwn is another name to add to the Lowcountry talent. In fact, he has a song on his latest EP "Intermissions" appropriately titled "Charleston's Finest."
A more under-the-radar name in the scene, Edwn is someone to look out for, with his thought-provoking lyrics that touch on everything from racial profiling and personal loss to elevation through motivation. And, the EP includes no profanity, rare for a genre known for explicit labels on album covers.
The beats range from the simple rhythm of first track "Destiny" to a more melodic R&B symphony in "Love Me."
"To transform, you gotta go through hurt. Let the pain make you better and never make you worse," Edwn raps in "Take Over" before giving a slight nod to Willy Wonka with the background beat of "Imagination."
Expert rhymes coalesce with promising vocals. "Love Me" in particular shows potential as a love song with layers.
In the last track, "Charleston's Finest," Edwn digs deep with a personal story about losing someone close to him, the impact of that loss, the related tension with the police and a confessional relationship with God.
"Pain in my voice, I don't have a choice. He ain't even get the chance to become a man. 17 years old, saw, the police and he ran. It's time to come together, we need to make a stand. But what would you do with a gun in your face?" Edwn paints a picture and leaves us with some things to think about.
'Chasing Fire' by Atlas Road Crew
Aug. 31, independent
Four years after Atlas Road Crew's debut album "Halfway to Hopkins" dropped, the now Charleston-based band has made a lot of changes for its sophomore disc.
Integral member and drummer Patrick Drohan left the band at the end of 2016, just a few songs into the recording process, and was replaced by Justice Jones, formerly of Hilton Head group Hannah Wicklund and The Steppin’ Stones. Therefore, the studio drumming is split between Drohan, Jones and producer Wolfgang Zimmerman.
The production of the album is another significant change, with the electronic coos and pop tendencies of Zimmerman creating a new sphere of sound for the Southern rock band. And co-writer Steven Fiore is quite the influence as well, providing lyrics that create a more acoustic singer-songwriter atmosphere.
The result is "Chasing Fire," with a groovy, mellow catchiness that replaces the former high-energy, shoe-stompin' Americana of yesteryear. Some fans will love it. Some fans will hate it. But it's an evolution. And it isn't a bad one.
It's in the vein of Charleston's powerful indie rock scene, which has been propelled into the spotlight by groups such as Jump, Little Children, Slow Runner, Whitehall and Stop Light Observations.
"You Make it Easy" could have been a sequel to Norman Greenbaum's infamous "Spirit in the Sky." This track, however, has a toned-down backbeat that glides into a soulful harmony-filled chorus with irresistibly catchy verses in between. "Off My Mind" then hires the tambourine and organ to serve some romance. "Smoke and Mirrors" effortlessly gets electronic and sexy.
"Sometimes" finishes the album with some sentimentality, featuring a foggy overlay and tangled hearts with a final message of accepting where you're at here and now. "It's just the way, sometimes."