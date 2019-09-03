Here on The Post and Courier Storm Team, we're filling you in on the latest about Hurricane Dorian, which is set to crawl up the Southeast coast and impact Charleston with winds and rain in the coming days.
Whether you've decided to evacuate and need a road trip playlist or you want to plug in your earbuds for the storm preparation, we've got a playlist of over 20 songs that are all titled "Hurricane." Who knew that many songs were named after this one type of natural disaster?
It's crafted by our product and interactive editor Emory Parker and here to get you into the hurricane mindset. And that mindset should be staying safe and being prepared, even though Thirty Seconds to Mars' lyrics might suggest otherwise ("Crash, crash, burn, let it all burn / This hurricane's chasing us all underground").
You can find helpful information and storm updates via our Hurricane Wire here.