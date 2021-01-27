Lights, landscapes, libations and lyrics for your Charleston weekend

“Now I see the secret of making the best person; it is to grow in the open air and to eat and sleep with the earth.” — Walt Whitman

Whether a river runs through it or you just want to dance with wolves, here are some suggestions for getting out and about with some great outdoorsy options for the Charleston area.

Light up your life with 'Illuminated' series

Though we may be light years away from being able to fully recreate our previous sense of "normal," at least there's a light at the end of the tunnel with the 'rona vaccine. In the meantime, c'mon baby, light your fire as the Woodlands Nature Reserve continues its "Illuminated" series celebrations on Saturday nights through March 6. Its night lights, if you will.

You can take a stroll through the twinkling majestic oaks and longleaf pines, and "the real magic happens" overlooking Observation Lake, with laser projections and "dynamic" lights across the water. There is plenty of space for folks to be socially distanced while getting away from the bright lights, big city, and taking in the beauty of nature in a (literally) new light.

The evening entertainment will feature live music from Will McCranie (Jan. 30), Tom Mackell (Feb. 6), Bodega Cat (Feb. 13), Aggie Flores & The Wild Flowers (Feb. 20), Oukou (Feb. 27) and Pierce Alexander (March 6). A food truck will be on site each night, including RikiQuito, 2 Islands 1 Truck, Street Bird, Lib's Diner and Cosmic Charlie's. There also will be hot chocolate, popcorn and s'mores available.

You can chill out around the campfire with the light of your life, with less drama than the night the lights went out in Georgia or even an episode of "Guiding Light," with special guest star, Judith Light.

You can go for just the evening from 6 to 9 p.m. ($15-$20 per vehicle), or you can select from one of the overnight camping options, from "primitive" camping with your own gear ($50) to "glamping" in a Zun tent cabin ($119). Overnighters also will receive a day pass to check out the additional trails and lakes on the reserve ("Illuminated" entry rolled into camping price). Either way, you should find the light in this darkness while taking in some fresh, non-droplet-filled air.

For more information, call 843-400-3003 or visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com (4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston).

'Walk in the Parks' throughout February

While you technically won't be heading "into the wild" (in the most grandiose sense), the Charleston Parks Conservancy wants to get you outside and moving around with its "Go for a Walk in the Parks" virtual marathon throughout February.

Whether you are a jogger, walker or biker, some of the best park routes include Cannon Park, Colonial Park, Hampton Park and Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston, as well as the West Ashley Greenway and West Ashley Bikeway. You've got 20 parks to choose from, 26 miles to cover and 28 days to make it happen.

Record your activities, hit some milestones and get yourself in the mix to win a special prize. As you log everything in, you also will receive important historical, horticultural and geographical details about the parks you have visited.

Proceeds from the $35 registration fee will help keep the parks within the conservancy "beautiful, productive and inviting." Participants also can create a peer-to-peer fundraising page for the chance to win some merch (There's a cowbell!). For more information, call 843-724-5003 or visit charlestonparksconservancy.org/conservancy.

Additional nuggets: Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner (oldsanteecanalpark.org) and Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel (ccprc.com/53/Caw-Caw-Interpretive-Center) consistently have outdoor programs if you're feeling the call of the wild, and be sure to check out other sites included within/under the Charleston County Parks umbrella (ccprc.com)

Taste of Folly & Cocktail Competition continues

Vote for the best of the best (i.e., dish, cocktail, restaurant) at the Edge of America as the Taste of Folly & Cocktail Competition continues through Feb. 7. You can purchase a "virtual passport" for $5 and for every stamp you acquire, you increase your chances of winning prizes from the Folly Association of Business.

Participating Folly Beach eateries will feature custom cocktails (using spirits from West Ashley's Cannon Distillery) and with your $5 cocktail competition ballot, you can vote on your favorite. With selections that include a shrimp-and-grits bloody mary, espresso martini, "redneck martini," "bourbon smash" and whatever a "dirty horchata" is, you can't really lose.

While the oyster-shucking and hot dog-eating contests have passed, you can still shop for unique gifts and handmade items at the Local Vendor Market Hop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visitfolly.com/taste-of-folly

Charleston Jazz Festival throwback Thursday

On Thursday at 7 p.m., as part of its "From the Archives" online streaming series, Charleston Jazz will host a (free) little throwback to the Monty Alexander Trio performance from the January 2020 Charleston Jazz Festival. Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander, originally from Kingston, Jamaica, is joined by Luke Sellick on bass and Jason Brown on drums. Alexander's "spirited conception" covers a repertoire spanning from Jamaica to jazz, blues to bebop, and gospel to calypso and reggae.

For more information, call 843-641-0011 or visit charlestonjazz.com/event/from-the-archives-monty-alexander-trio