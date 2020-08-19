'Life moves pretty fast.' Slow things down with a drive-in movie, local jazz in Charleston

Welcome to the new home for My Charleston Weekend! Each week I will highlight some things you can do to get out and about while following social distancing guidelines, as well as some virtual events I anticipate may appeal to larger audiences. Whether it be with family and roommates, or even by yourself, here are some ideas to keep you entertained.

Movies: Drive-in/Six-feet apart/Streaming

If you’re itching to get out of the house but are still a little wary of being particularly close to other people, these movie options may be a good choice.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Thursday, the Terrace Theater on James Island continues the parking lot drive-in it started in April with nightly screenings of Russell Crowe’s new psychological thriller, “Unhinged” (R). Nutshell: Crowe’s character is a “mentally unstable stranger” (which may be a bit of an understatement) who goes terrifyingly berserk after a rushed woman honks at him at a traffic light.

The movie begins at 8 each evening through next week and the max is six peeps per car. You'll hear the movie via 88.3 FM. There are particular rules about staying in your vehicle (except the loo) and day-of online concession ordering. In addition to popcorn, candy, desserts and adult beverages, you can purchase insect repellent wipes, a mask and a glow stick. 7 p.m. gate Aug. 20-27; Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island; $28 per car load; 843-762-4247; terracetheater.com

Mount Pleasant’s annual Waterfront Music and Movies series in Memorial Waterfront Park is back on Fridays in August, just without the music part. You can take your blankets and chairs (and measuring tape) as early as 6 p.m., food trucks and concessions will be available at 6:30 p.m., and the film will begin at sunset (8:15-8:30 p.m.).

This Friday’s screening is “Yesterday” (PG-13), about a struggling singer-songwriter in a small, English seaside town who awakes after a freak bus accident following a mysterious global blackout, only to realize that nobody on Earth knows who, or what, The Beatles are. The Happy Thai food truck will be on site, as well as options from T&T Kettle Korn and The Ice Cream Team. 6 p.m. gate Aug. 21; Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr., Blvd.; Free admission and parking; 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com/events/summer-events

Holy City Drive In at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant has a nice little combo thing going on with its weekend offerings. You have the option of watching film screenings on the lawn (blankets, chairs, measuring tape) or in your vehicle (sweet AC). If you choose the drive-in option, you’ll be able to hear the movie through an FM frequency.

Friday night will feature everyone’s favorite high school slacker with his legendary sick day in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13).

Saturday night will feature the iconic Dorothy Gale and her little dog, too, in “The Wizard of Oz” (PG).

There are particular rules here, e.g. no coolers or outside food permitted (hearty concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase), leashed pets are permitted and from the event’s website, “Take care of business at home, there is no lovers lane.” 7:30 gate, sunset-11:30 p.m. film Aug. 20-21; Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant; $8-$12; 843-421-4408, holycitydrivein.com

Side note: Holy City Drive In has partnered with United Community Bank to present the first in its reserved Thankful Thursday series, which this week will offer a free film screening and free concessions for East Cooper first responders and their families. Admission information will be shared by workers’ supervisors in their relative departments. The screening will be Disneytoon Studios’ animated adventure, “Planes: Fire & Rescue” (PG). 7:30 p.m. gate Aug. 20; bit.ly/325cbl8

For those who still prefer to stay home these days, the annual Charleston Jewish FilmFest, presented by the College of Charleston’s Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, has continued virtually, and Friday is the last day to stream “The Keeper” (NR). The film is based on the true story of Bert Trautmann, a German soldier and POW who, amid British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of goalkeeper with the Manchester City Football Club, becoming an icon and absolute legend. Once purchased, the movie will be available to stream for 48 hours. $10; 843-953-5682, facebook.com/cofcjwst

Virtual Jazz

If you have zero interest in getting out of the house but are jonesing for some stellar jazz, you can get some satisfaction from the privacy of your own home, no mask required.

On Thursday, the Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz will present “From the Archives: The Lee Barbour Trio,” a re-airing of the performance from local composer and guitarist Lee Barbour from the original “Art of Jazz” series event on July 24, 2019, held at the museum. The Lee Barbour Trio presented a set list inspired by the traveling art exhibition, “Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem.” Founded in 1968, the Studio Museum in Harlem is internationally known for its role in promoting the works of artists of African descent, inspired and influenced by Black culture. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 20; 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events; Previous “From the Archives” streams (going back to March) can be found at charlestonjazz.com/from-the-archives.

On Saturday, the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present “Jazz on the Screen,” re-creating memorable musical moments in television and film with a live virtual concert performed on the grounds of Firefly Distillery. Ticket holders will receive a private link and password, and the concert will be available for the rest of the year. Joining select members of the orchestra will be guest vocalist Robbie Madison, a local jazz and gospel singer and multi-instrumentalist. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; $10 per virtual ticket; 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com/event/jazz-on-the-screen

In addition, Forte Jazz Lounge continues to offer livestreaming on its website Thursday-Sunday. 6-11:30 p.m. Aug. 20-22; 843-637-4931, fortejazzlounge.com; Previous videos can be found at facebook.com/ForteJazzLounge