Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Les Miserables" will set up the barricade in North Charleston for a weeklong stint on stage.
Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Boublil and Schonberg's "Les Miserables" musical will arrive from Oct. 16-21 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.
With new staging and re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this production is a staged extension of the famed 1862 novel.
Set in 19th-century France, "Les Miserables" is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit through unrequited love, incredible loss and redemption. It is still hailed as the world's most popular musical in its 32nd year and remains the fifth-longest running Broadway production of all time.
The Oscar-winning movie version has been viewed by more than 130 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe.
To purchase tickets to "Les Miserables" the musical, visit ticketmaster.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or go to the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Reserved seat ticket prices begin at $45.