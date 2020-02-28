Last songs written by Scott Frank, of Charleston band Fiasco, to be released with memorial show

A memorial show and EP release have been scheduled to pay tribute to a beloved member of the local comedy and music scene who died unexpectedly Feb. 23.

Scott Frank, the frontman of post-hardcore project Fiasco, had been playing music in town since 2011. Previously, he was part of the music scene in Savannah. He also was a part of the Charleston comedy scene, performing stand-up and sketch comedy.

Social media posts featuring old pictures and memories have been flowing since Frank's death. More than a hundred posts have been written on his Facebook wall.

The memorial show will take place at 8 p.m. March 5 at The Royal American. Fiasco and The Royal Tinfoil, who recruited Frank to play with them on occasion, will perform.

Before Frank died, he recorded what would be his last songs with Fiasco. His bandmates are releasing those songs as an EP on the day of the show. The title of the EP is "I'll Be With You." The three songs featured are "Blase," "Loose-Lipped" and "Wassaw."

"It has been a super hard week on all of us, but being with friends and wrapping up this album for him with the rest of the band has been a cathartic experience," bandmate Andrew Barnes told The Post and Courier.

Frank's brother, Christian Daniels, is accepting donations to help pay for funeral arrangements at facebook.com/donate/2683214855047485. The goal is $15,000.

"He was a friend to everyone he met," Daniels said. "He had such a big heart. He would make everyone's problems his own and do his best to help everyone he could."

All proceeds from The Royal American show will go to the funeral fund. There is a $5 suggested donation. For more details, go to facebook.com/events/664512354288821.