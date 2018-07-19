Shark Week
Have no fear, Shark Week is here, and the fine folks over at the South Carolina Aquarium will be getting in on the action Sunday through Saturday, proclaiming a “JAW-some good time.” But they seriously don’t want you to have any fear, for they say that sharks, the ocean’s alpha predators, are simply “misunderstood.” See? They aren’t mean. They are just misunderstood, like Russell Crowe.
Sharks will be celebrated with a week full of special activities and programs, but not like what’s on the Discovery Channel, which observes its 30th anniversary of Shark Week this year. What you won’t see at the aquarium: “Uncaged: Shark vs. Ronda Rousey,” “Shark-Croc Showdown” or “Shark After Dark.” And, yes, those are legitimate shows. What you will see: expert speakers, photo opportunities, a shark scavenger hunt, shark tooth dig, dive shows and arts and crafts (while supplies last). There also will be private events with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and a Shark Tooth Paddle with Coastal Expeditions (reservations required for both).
The daily dive show in the Great Ocean Tank at 3 p.m. will feature the aquarium’s three new sand tiger sharks and guests can vote in a name-the-shark contest. So, yes, go ahead and put your fins together with excitement, and admit you’re going to need a bigger boat … you can bring the other neighborhood kids along for the fun.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, July 22-28
WHERE: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
PRICE: Shark activities free with general admission: $29.95 adult; $22.95 ages 3-12 years; free for toddlers
MORE INFO: 843-577-FISH (3474), scaquarium.org
Ladybug Release at Magnolia
Whatever you call them, lady beetles, ladybird beetles or ladybugs, it’s time to let them go, all 200,000 of them. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will host its fifth annual Ladybug Release on Saturday and local children are invited to participate. Ladybugs are quite environmentally friendly, as they assist in pest control against harmful insects and aphids. Leading the charge will be grand marshals Charlie T. RiverDog (Charleston RiverDogs) and Cool Ray (South Carolina Stingrays), who will be escorted to the main lawn in some very special Volkswagen Beetles. Exhibitions, displays and interactive activities will be a part of the fun, with representatives from Charleston Fossil Adventures, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, Grice Marine Laboratory with the College of Charleston, Keeper of the Wild, South Carolina Aquarium, Turtle Survivor Alliance and more, including beekeepers and local law enforcement and military organizations. Ladybug costumes are highly encouraged.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 21
WHERE: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free with general garden admission: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Cruise-In & Drag Race
Local party band Plane Jane is in its 20th and final year of rockin’ the Lowcountry and the Southeast, but the boys still have a little rev left in their engines. The band will host the Friday Night Cruise-In at Hanahan Amphitheater, with a VW Drag Night at the South Carolina Motorplex in Neeses on Saturday.
As for Friday: bring your car, bike or truck, whether tricked out or restored. Plane Jane will perform, along with Randall Fowler & Friends, and food vendors, jump castles, merchandise and more will be onsite. Guests can bring their own chairs, coolers and umbrellas and the band is hosting a drive for POPS!KidZ of North Charleston, so feel free to donate any musical instrument no longer being used. String and low brass instruments have been requested.
As for Saturday: the 10th annual VW Drag Race will feature drag racing, of course, music, food, raffles for a new Beetle, guitars and cash prizes, additional vendors, a swap meet and more, including a late night hot dog party.
WHEN: Cruise-In: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 20; Drag Race: 10 a.m. gates Saturday, July 21
WHERE: Cruise-In: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road; Drag Race: South Carolina Motorplex, 194 Dragstrip Road, Neeses
PRICE: Cruise-In: $10 per car; Drag Race: $15
MORE INFO: 840-270-7208, vwdragnight.com
Slightly Stoopid Tour
Hold on to your hats because Slightly Stoopid is bringing its “School’s Out for Summer Tour” to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Friday. The “eclectic” seven-piece band out of California is in decade two of music-making and collaborations, with a sound referred to as “a spiritual bath of positive party energy.” The band is a self-described fusion of dub reggae, rock and blues, with musical influences such as Sublime, the Marleys, Miles Davis, The Police, Dr. Dre and The Beastie Boys, to name a few. Special guests on the tour are Stick Figure (roots reggae/dub) and Pepper (“Kona dub ROCK”). Food and beverage vendors will be onsite, including Rebel Taqueria, Roti Rolls, Platia, Damiano’s Pizza and more, as well as vendors from Nectar, Manik Apparel, BLU Cotton, Carolina CBD Solutions and others. Important note: A lot of items will not be permitted past the gate. Leave the pets, coolers, chairs, umbrellas, large bags, glowsticks, rave balls and the like at home.
WHEN: 5 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. show Friday, July 20
WHERE: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: $35
MORE INFO: slightlystoopid.com
Dogs & Drinks
Looking for some spots where both you and the pooch can get out of the house for a bit?
Tradesman Brewing Company will host the Barking Lot Party on Thursday, with $1 from each pint to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 19
WHERE: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, North Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-410-1315, facebook.com/Tradesmanbrew
Thursday is the National Day After Hot Dog Day Party at Rusty Bull Brewing Company, with a Show Off Your Dog Contest (tricks for prizes), live funk music from The Night Caps and the Jonny Poppers Food Truck with hot dogs and beer brats.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 19
WHERE: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-225-8600, facebook.com/RustyBullBeer
Low Tide Brewing will host Biscuits & Brews on Saturday, with food trucks, raffles and a biscuit-making contest, with proceeds to benefit Pet Helpers.
WHEN: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 21; 5 p.m. contest
WHERE: Low Tide Brewing, 2863, Maybank Highway, Johns Island
MORE INFO: 843-501-7570, facebook.com/Lowtidebrewing
Ms. Rose’s offers up Mimosas & Mutts every Saturday, featuring classic brunch dishes available on the large and dog-friendly outdoor patio.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 21
WHERE: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food and Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
The Brick hosts a Barks & Booze happy hour every fourth Wednesday of each month, with food and drink specials out on the patio and proceeds to benefit Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue.
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25
WHERE: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
MORE INFO: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com